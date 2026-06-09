NHL Best Bets & Picks for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights - June 9 - Game 4 Predictions

The Stanley Cup Final continues Tuesday night for Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Vegas Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes after a wild first three games.

Perhaps no other game has been crazier than Game 3 in Las Vegas. We had a scoreless first period, and that's to be expected in a championship series, especially as we get deeper into the set. However, all hell broke loose in the second and third periods, and we ended up going deep into the night.

My hockey team had a game against the Raleigh Puckaneers at 9:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, so we were watching the game on the bench on our phones. At one point, one player turned his phone off. Another player went onto the ice, with the Hurricanes down 4-0. When he returned, it was 4-3. Yeah, let's get more into that.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

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Expert NHL Best Bets for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights

As mentioned, the first 20 minutes were without any goals. However, Vegas racked up four goals in the second period, as Mitch Marner ended up netting a natural hat trick in a span from 10:42 to 16:52 of the second. After two periods, that's all head coach Rod Brind'Amour needed to see from Frederik Andersen.

In the third, Brandon Bussi saw his first action of the entire postseason. Jordan Martinook scored at 7:03 of the third, and it looked like it would be a morale-building goal, but not necessarily a game-changing event. However, Taylor Hall scored just 26 seconds later, and Jordan Staal scored 13 seconds after that, and we had three goals in a 39-second span, as Carolina absolutely stunned the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

Carter Hart comported himself after the goal barrage, but a Shea Theodore delay of game penalty gave the Hurricanes a power play. With an extra attacker, it was a 6-on-4 situation, and Andrei Svechnikov made VGK pay, forcing overtime with the game-leveling goal.

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Hart has now allowed exactly four goals in each of his three games against the Hurricanes in this series. However, while Vegas doesn't necessarily have goaltender questions, Carolina is unclear on who will be in the crease.

Bussi replaced Andersen, stopping 18 of 19 shots. Technically, he stopped all of the shots he faced from the Golden Knights, as Theodore bounced a puck off the boards that hit Bussi in the skate, going in for the unfortunate goal.

Bussi was in the starter's crease in practice Monday, as Andersen received a day of rest, perhaps just as a mental day. But, there is a very good chance he is in net for Game 4 after looking good, giving the team a chance to come back. Many Caniacs have turned on Andersen, and want Bussi, although Andersen is still 13-2-0 with a 1.89 GAA, .910 SV% and three shutouts in these playoffs. The loss in Game 3 was the first by Carolina in this postseason in a non-series opener.

Vegas had 35 shots on goal (SOG) in Game 3, while Carolina had 33 shots. VGK also distributed 66 hits, feeding off the energy of the home crowd, while Carolina managed just 42 hits. The Canes were able to give themselves an advantage, particularly late in the game, by posting a 59.3 percent advantage in the faceoff circle.

Both teams were 1-for-2 on power plays, with Svech's goal huge for the visitors late with the extra attacker, too. VGK also paid the price more in Game 3, blocking 30 shots, while Carolina managed just 14 blocks.

I don't love the sudden goaltender questions for Carolina. But adversity has never bothered Brind'Amour and the Canes before. Still, Vegas as a home underdog is rather attractive to me. It has shown it has the offense to get the job done. But, unlike the first three games, let's go Under on the total. Just don't get carried away.

For props, let's go high on saves for Hart. The Hurricanes will have a bit of desperation, especially if Carolina goes down early, and it will be looking to throw the kitchen sink at Vegas, trying to avoid a 3-1 series hole.

Golden Knights ML (-105 at Bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 6 Goals (-115 at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Carter Hart - Over 24.5 Saves - 60 min. (-125 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Tuesday's Picks

3-Leg NHL Game 4 Parlay (+339 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Golden Knights ML (-104) vs. Hurricanes

Under 6.5 - Alternate Total (-150) - VGK vs. Canes

Carter Hart - Over 24.5 Saves (-125)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+193 at FanDuel Sportsbook)