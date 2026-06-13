NHL Best Bets & Picks for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights - June 14 - Game 6 Predictions

The Stanley Cup Final rolls on for Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 over the Golden Knights after two consecutive victories by Carolina.

It's the first elimination game, as Carolina has the opportunity to hoist Lord Stanley's chalice in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Hurricanes have two chances to win the series, but they likely do not want to have a Game 7 for all the marbles, as anything can happen in a decisive final game.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

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Expert NHL Best Bets for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights

In Game 5 on Thursday night at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, the Hurricanes became the first team in this series to win consecutive games. Carolina posted a 4-2 win as moderate favorites (-156) as the total pushed at most shops after four consecutive Over results to start.

The Golden Knights actually outshot the Hurricanes by a 25-to-24 margin in Game 5, while the Canes had 34 hits, and VGK registered 32 hits.

In Game 5, the power play was hot for Carolina. Well, it was hot because of Andrei Svechnikov. He has two power-play goals, while Shayne Gostisbehere added assists on each of those goals.

In addition, Jordan Staal scored for the fifth consecutive Stanley Cup Final game, becoming the first player to score in five consecutive games of a Final since Yvan Cournoyer of the Montreal Canadiens in 1973. The last player to score in the first five games of a Final was Jean Beliveau in 1956, also with the Canadiens. Maurice Richard (1951) and Cyclone Taylor (1918), of the Vancouver Millionaires, are the only other players to score a goal in each of the first five games of a Final.

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Staal has an inside track on the Conn Smythe Trophy with his historic run in this Final. He has six goals in the series, which is one score shy of tying the modern-day record for most goals by a player in the Final. Captains with six or more goals in a Final are also an exclusive club, as Wayne Gretzky did it for the Edmonton Oilers in 1985. Frank Foyston turned the trick in 1920 with the Seattle Metropolitans, while Newsy Lalonde did it for the Canadiens in 1919.

For Vegas, Pavel Dorofeyev netted a power-play goal at 6:52 of the first period to open the scoring, and he had a goal at 13:49 of the third period to send a small wave of worry through the crowd at Lenovo Center, as a two-goal lead has been the most dangerous of this entire series.

Carter Hart continues to struggle for the Golden Knights, allowing exactly four goals for the fifth consecutive game. He stopped 20 of 24 shots in Game 5, and he is 2-3-0 with a 3.70 GAA and .856 SV% in five starts. Hart is the first goaltender in NHL history to allow four or more goals in each of the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final. It's hard to imagine head coach John Tortorella hasn't considered a change in the crease, as it has worked for the Hurricanes.

There might be more to it for the Hurricanes, as Frederik Andersen hasn't even dressed for the past two games, as it is believed he might be dealing with an injury. He was pulled in Game 3 after two periods, and Brandon Bussi came on and he has starred. He had a scoreless third period, and scoreless first overtime, before he was beaten on a deflection in double-overtime in Game 3. In Game 4, he allowed three goals on 21 shots for the victory, and in Game 5, he clamped down, giving up just two goals on 25 shots. Bussi is 2-1-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .908 SV% in three postseason appearances, all in this series.

Looking to the moneyline, it's not all on Hart, but he has to be much better. In fact, he has to be better than he has for the entire series in an elimination game. But, Vegas needs to be much better as a whole, figuring out how to stretch the ice and get the big scorers on track again. Outside of a hat trick in Game 3, Mitch Marner has no goals in the other four games, although he has five assists in five games in the series. Ivan Barbashev is scoreless in the past three games, and Mark Stone has two goals and just two points in five games in the series.

We're going to back the Canes to send VGK to the handshake line in Game 6. Hockey season ends on Sunday night. And, we'll go Under, as this should be a much more physical game with fewer high-danger scoring chances, as the Golden Knights play carefully, trying to avoid giving the Hurricanes any chances the other way to dig an early hole.

In fact, let's roll the dice on a scoreless first period, based upon the magnitude to the game. It pays off at plus-money, should it come through.

For player props, Brett Howden was held scoreless in Game 5, but he continues to take plenty of shots. He had three shots on goal (SOG) in Game 5 in Raleigh, and he has two or more SOG in four of five games in this series. Look for Howden to be heavily involved in Game 6.

Hurricanes ML (-115 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Under 6 Goals (-115 at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Under 0.5 Goals - 1st Period (+120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Brett Howden - Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (-141 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Sunday's Picks

3-Leg NHL Game 4 Parlay (+425 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (-120) at Golden Knights

Under 6 (-115) - Hurricanes at Golden Knights

Brett Howden - Over 1.5 SOG (-141)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+215 at Caesars Sportsbook)