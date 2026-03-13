NHL Best Bets & Picks for Kings vs Islanders – March 13 Predictions

On Friday, there are just two games in the National Hockey League (NHL) after a busy Thursday night. The Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues each played Thursday will now face off against each other Friday in the second half of a back-to-back set.

We're going to focus on the Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders, two teams with postseason aspirations. Puck drop from UBS Arena in set for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

Expert NHL Best Bets for Kings vs Islanders Matchup

Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders

The Kings (26-23-15) and the Islanders (37-23-5) meet in an intriguing game in the early window on Friday night.

Los Angeles has been a much better team on the road, going 16-8-8 this season, as opposed to a dismal 10-15-7 mark at home. The Islanders are 17-10-2 at home this season, and they're also solid on the road, going 20-13-3.

The Islanders are hoping to break the curse in this series, as the Kings have won four straight meetings, including last Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles by a 5-3 count as moderate favorites (-125), while the Over (5.5) cashed.

Los Angeles has won eight of the past nine in the series as well, including three of the past four matchups on Long Island. The Over in the first matchup last week in Los Angeles was a rarity, though, as the Under has hit in each of the previous four installments.

In that win in Los Angeles last week, Artemi Panarin scored his 20th goal of the season, striking first. He was one of the Islanders' nemeses from his days with the New York Rangers. In the second period, Samuel Helenius and Mikey Anderson netted goals to make it 3-0. Bo Horvat was able to score just before the horn at 19:59, slicing the lead to 3-1.

In the third, Alex Laferriere was good for a power-play goal, as Brandt Clarke had the primary assist, his 23rd of the season, and Darcy Kuemper picked up the secondary apple, his first offensive point of the season. Adam Pelech responded quickly with a shorthanded goal to quell the crowd, but Adrian Kempe had them out of their seats with a goal at 8:30, pushing the game out of reach at 5-2. Clarke was back with another helper, and Panarin also logged an assist, sticking it to the Islanders like he usually does.

Emil Heineman had his 16th goal of the season to put a bow on the scoring at 18:01, and it might come as a surprise to many casual fans that he has been so prolific. The 24-year-old, drafted in the second round in 2020 by the Florida Panthers, has found a home on the Island. He also has a pair of power-play goals.

Kuemper (15-13-10, 2.70 GAA, .897 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to start for the Kings, while Ilya Sorokin (23-14-2, 2.57 GAA, .912 SV%, 5 SO) is confirmed for the home side.

Los Angeles is making the third stop on a five-game road trip, and the first of three games in the New York Metropolitan area. It has played into overtime in each of the first two games on the road trip, winning 5-4 in Columbus on Monday, while dropping a 2-1 decision behind Kuemper on Tuesday. Drew Doughty accounted for the only goal in that one.

The Isles know a little something about overtime lately as well, picking up a 2-1 overtime win in San Jose on Saturday, and a 4-3 overtime win in St. Louis on Tuesday, both with Sorokin between the pipes. New York is 7-2-0 in the past nine games, with the Over going 5-2 in that span. The Islanders' offense has managed 31 goals in the past nine matchups, or 3.4 GPG in that span.

Let's go with the Islanders to get the job done, as they're the much better value. You could consider the Kings on the puck line, based on all of the overtime games for both teams, but that insurance will cost you more than two times your potential return, and it just isn't as good of a value. In addition, let's go Over based on the fact New York's offense has had frequent lamp-lighters lately.

Looking to the props, Bo Horvat has three goals in the past three games, including a power-play goal. He is the best option for an Anytime Goal Scorer on the home side. For the visitors, Panarin has two goals and five points in the past four games. Either he or Kempe (+200) can help you double up. We'll go with Panarin in his return to the New York Metro area.

Islanders ML (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-110 at Bet365, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Bo Horvat - Anytime Goal Scorer (+175 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Artemi Panarin - Anytime Goal Scorer (+195 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Friday's Picks

4-Leg NHL Super Same-Game Parlay (+1247 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Islanders ML (-142) vs. Kings

Over 5.5 (-110) - Islanders vs. Kings

Bo Horvat - Anytime Goal Scorer (+175)

Artemi Panarin - Anytime Goal Scorer (+195)

2-Leg NHL Side/Total Same-Game Parlay (+201 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Islanders ML (-142) vs. Kings

Over 5.5 (-110) - Islanders vs. Kings

2-Leg NHL Props Same-Game Parlay (+578 at FanDuel Sportsbook)