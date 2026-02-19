There are two Olympic semifinal games Friday with Finland taking on Canada and Slovakia facing the United States.

SLATE PREVIEW

The featured matchup is US-Slovakia, which lists an over/under of 6 goals. The line for Canada-Finland has been set at 5.5.

Optimal Goalie Strategy For Canada vs. Finland DFS

Jordan Binnington, Canada vs. Finland ($8,000): I almost went with Connor Hellebuyck, though the Slovaks tallied six times against Germany on Wednesday while Finland needed OT to score three versus Switzerland. Binnington keeps coming up with the big save when needed, and that should provide Canada with enough to come out victorious in what should be a tight game. He's only allowed five goals on 64 shots, including three versus Czechia during the quarterfinals.

High Upside Value Plays in Men's Olympic Hockey DFS

Matt Boldy, United States vs. Slovakia ($5,400): Boldy has recorded a goal and assist through four Olympic outings. He was riding a hot streak entering the Games having racked up five goals and seven assists during a seven-game scoring streak. Boldy has produced 62 points through 54 appearances with the Wild this season and his offensive prowess should come in handy versus Slovakia.

Sebastian Aho, Finland vs. Canada ($5,700): Aho is one point behind Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen (both at five) as the top Finnish scorer. And as the team's lead center, he's bound to get enough attacking opportunities.

Bo Horvat, Canada vs. Finland ($4,300): Horvat has so far found the back of the net twice for Canada. The center has registered 24 goals and 16 assists across 44 games for the Islanders. He's also scored some big goals, including during the opener against Czechia.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Slovakia vs. United States ($4,700): Dvorsky came into the Olympics with five points from his last eight NHL outings. The 20-year-old was selected 10th overall in 2023 and has done well for Slovakia by picking up six points.

Elite Line Stack Combination for Friday Olympic Men's Hockey

Connor McDavid (C - $8,500), Nathan MacKinnon (W - $8,000), Macklin Celebrini (W - $8,000)

McDavid is leading the tournament in points with 11, two ahead of Celebrini and Sweden's Lucas Raymond. MacKinnon is tied for ninth at six. This trio is dynamic and often controls the play. The Finns have been solid defensively, but this unit will be a tough test for them.

Undervalued Defensemen to Consider

Jake Sanderson, United States vs. Slovakia ($3,000): Sanderson has two assists heading into the semis. He comes into Friday's slate on a very favorable salary and could produce some fantasy scoring with 46 points with the Senators while possibly receiving some power-play time.

Thomas Harley, Canada vs. Finland ($3,800): Harley is tied with Cale Makar among Canadian blueliners at four points. He also notched three goals and two assists over his last five games before the Olympics.

