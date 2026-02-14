The group stage of the men's Olympic hockey tournament concludes on Sunday. There are four games to be played, but only three on the DFS slate starting at 10:40 a.m. EST. Be sure to set your lineups early! Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Four of the teams in action on Sunday will be on their second game in as many days. That would be the teams from the group the US is in with the Americans facing the Germans coming off a tough loss to Latvia and those Latvians taking on Denmark. So be sure to confirm the latest starting lineups and goaltenders. Canada goes up against a France side that could get burned if Finland's 11-0 result over Italy provides any indication.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, CAN vs. FRA ($8,400): I'm assuming Jon Cooper will go back to Jordan Binnington seeing that Canada had Saturday to rest. To be fair, he did blank the Czechs. Whoever starts in net for the Canucks will probably be earning a win and possibly a shutout. France did score three against the Czechs, but Switzerland blanked them during the opener.

Elvis Merzlikins, LAT vs. DEN ($7,500): If you want to save salary on your netminder, I'd go with Merzlikins. Arturs Silovs started for Latvia during their upset on Saturday, so Merzlikins will likely get the call. He also did fairly well against the United States before a late goal flurry. Denmark only managed one goal against Germany and isn't likely to be as much of a challenge.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matthew Tkachuk, USA vs. GER ($6,000): The Tkachuk brothers hold favorable placement on the US lineup, and Matthew's salary is $500 less than Brady's. That's notable given that Matthew is a more-established NHLer with three assists and five shots so far this tournament. There's also the fact Philipp Grubauer started on Saturday. Either he'll be pulling double duty on Sunday or the Americans will see Germany's backup - with neither of their other two netminders playing in the NHL.

Renars Krastenbergs, LAT vs. DEN ($2,800): Krastenbergs is far from a household name and is also no prospect at 27 as a pro in the Czech league. However, he scored Latvia's goal against the United States where he also directed three pucks on net. Krastenbergs then added an assist against Germany. I wouldn't be surprised if he managed to at least grab a point against Denmark. And at this salary, why not take a shot?

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Canada vs. France

Sidney Crosby (C - $5,900), Mark Stone (W - $6,200), Mitch Marner (W - $4,400)

The Czechs potted six goals against France on 38 shots while Switzerland got four past from 43 shots. Even if Canada wanted to take it easy on France, there's only so much it can do to take its foot off the gas. I mean, this is their third line and they've done well. I do feel like there's a bit of a Crosby Celebration going on at this tournament, at least while Canada doesn't have to worry about winning.

Crosby registered two assists during the opener and tallied a goal Friday with three shots in each. Even at his age, he's been able to carry the Penguins offensively. Now imagine not having to carry anybody as you're surrounded by as solid a collection of talent as has ever taken the ice together. Stone has only managed one point so far - a goal - yet has also put four shots on net while logging plenty of ice time. And since returning from injury, he's racked up 47 points across 35 appearances. Marner is now Stone's teammate in Vegas and entered this tournament on a five-game scoring streak. And the consummate playmaker has supplied an assist in both Olympic outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, USA vs. GER ($5,700): There is a question about which brotherly duo Mike Sullivan adores more, though there's no question for me that Quinn Hughes is more vital and more trusted than Jack or either Tkachuk. And rightfully so as he's an elite skater and puck mover who'll likely lead the United States in minutes against Germany. Hughes has also contributed three assists this tournament and is as really good at covering the point on the power play. I have more trust in his potential than any defenseman going on Sunday, and oddly enough he isn't even the Americans' highest-salaried blueliner.

Thomas Harley, CAN vs. FRA ($3,900): Cale Makar has been stellar, but Harley has been nearly as solid - or at least just as productive with two assists and two shots against the Czechs and then a goal and three shots versus the Swiss. It's not like his production is unexpected as he's produced at least 15 goals from each of the last two seasons with the Stars and 23 points through 45 games even playing second fiddle to Miro Heiskanen. Harley can clearly thrive as a secondary option, which is what everybody playing on the same team as Makar has to hope to rise to.

