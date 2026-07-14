Most hated NHL referees ranked: see the worst officials, controversial calls, bias data, and fan reactions behind every NHL ref score.

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The Stanley Cup Playoffs bring out the best in hockey and the worst in officiating discourse. Every postseason, a handful of NHL referees end up as the story instead of the game, and fans have long memories about who's responsible. Per RotoWire, we built a 100-point composite to identify the most hated NHL referees in the league right now, scoring all 34 eligible current officials on penalty volume and inconsistency, home and away bias, documented controversies from the last year and a half, fan and media sentiment, and playoff stage exposure.

Below is our full ranking of the NHL's most controversial and worst-rated referees, along with the data and incidents behind each score.

How We Ranked the Most Hated NHL Referees

Fan hatred toward NHL officials isn't just noise. It's driven by a mix of hard officiating numbers and real, documented incidents. Our composite weighs penalty volume and inconsistency at 30 points, home and away bias at 15 points, viral controversies and blown calls at 25 points, fan and media sentiment at 20 points, and playoff stage exposure at 10 points. Officiating data comes via Scouting the Refs, cross-checked against verified reporting and fan reaction rather than unsourced social media chatter.

Fan Sentiment Index Most Hated NHL Referees Ranking the league's most polarizing officials on a 100-point composite — penalty volume and inconsistency, home/away bias signal, documented controversy, fan/media sentiment, and playoff exposure. 10 Officials scored 75 Top composite score 34–75 Score range 5 Weighted categories The Rankings Scoring Breakdown 1 Wes McCauley 75 2 Steve Kozari 71 3 Kelly Sutherland 68 4 Eric Furlatt 61 5 Garrett Rank 56 6 Chris Rooney 44 7 Trevor Hanson 38 8 Dan O'Rourke 37 9 Brandon Schrader 37 10 Francois St. Laurent 34 How to read this: The composite score reflects a mix of hard officiating data and verified public backlash — not just how many games a referee works or how many playoff assignments he draws. A lower composite score here means less measured friction across these five categories, not a clean bill on any individual metric. Each referee's 100-point composite score is built from five weighted categories: Penalty Volume & Inconsistency 30 pts Scouting the Refs, 2024-25 season data Documented Controversy Incidents 25 pts Last 12-18 months, verified public reports Fan & Media Sentiment 20 pts Aggregated public and press reaction Home/Away Bias Signal 15 pts Statistical variance by venue Playoff Stage Exposure 10 pts Weighted by round assigned Source note: Penalty volume and inconsistency figures are drawn from Scouting the Refs' 2024-25 season data. Controversy incidents cover the last 12-18 months and are limited to verified, publicly documented cases.

The Most Hated NHL Referees List

1. Wes McCauley (Score: 75). No active referee works more Stanley Cup Finals than McCauley, who has been picked for the assignment 11 times, and that visibility has made him the most polarizing referee in the league. He was at the center of a disputed high-stick non-call between the Canucks and Rangers last March, and he waved off a Red Wings goal in late October after a kicking-motion review. Toronto's long-running skid in games he officiates has become its own running storyline among Leafs fans.

2. Steve Kozari (Score: 71). Kozari posted the highest PIM/Gm of any referee in the field last season, and NHL players backed that up, giving him the second-most votes as the league's worst official in a recent poll from The Athletic. Canucks and Oilers fans have separately called out his crews in back-to-back Cup Final appearances.

3. Kelly Sutherland (Score: 68). Sutherland has the most playoff games of any active referee and arguably the most durable fanbase grudge in the sport, with Canucks fans tracking his assignments against Vancouver for over a decade. A hot mic in late November caught him telling a Capitals player he owed him a call, drawing immediate Tim Peel comparisons.

4. Eric Furlatt (Score: 61). Furlatt's phantom tripping call on Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson in January sparked one of the loudest single-game fan reactions of the season, with fans across multiple outlets calling for him to be pulled from officiating. He apologized to Hutson on the ice, but the reputational damage in Montreal was already done.

5. Garrett Rank (Score: 56). Rank is well-liked across most of the league thanks to his amateur golf career, but Canadiens fans are the exception. He drew public frustration from coach Martin St-Louis after a rough outing against Montreal, and his return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final was met with dread from that fanbase.

6. Chris Rooney (Score: 44). A pregame speech to players before Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final went viral for the wrong reasons, with fans mocking the moment as unnecessary and staged.

7. Trevor Hanson (Score: 38). Hanson posted the highest penalty differential in the league last season, the clearest statistical sign of inconsistent officiating in this field, though there's no significant fan backlash tied to his name specifically.

8. Dan O'Rourke (Score: 37). O'Rourke has a long history of friction with coaches, including a fine levied against Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour for criticizing his work, though most of that reputation predates this season.

9. Brandon Schrader (Score: 37). Schrader's penalty differential trails only Hanson's among active officials, with no significant incident or sentiment record attached to his name.

10. Francois St. Laurent (Score: 34). St. Laurent rounds out the list on above-average inconsistency numbers alone, without any specific controversy driving the ranking.

Why Fans Hate These NHL Referees Most

Two patterns stand out across this year's most hated NHL referees. McCauley, Sutherland, Furlatt, Kozari, and Rank all combine real incidents with sustained fan or team-specific grudges, which is why they separate from the rest of the pack.

Hanson, Schrader, and St. Laurent, on the other hand, land on this list almost entirely on penalty-volume and inconsistency numbers, with no meaningful controversy history to back it up. That split matters for context: some officials are hated for what they've done, others simply for how they call a game.

FAQ: Most Hated NHL Referees

Who is the most hated referee in the NHL?

Wes McCauley ranks first in RotoWire's composite, driven by his unmatched playoff visibility and a string of recent controversial calls.

Why do NHL fans dislike Wes McCauley?

McCauley's frequent Stanley Cup Final assignments put him under more scrutiny than any other official, and recent non-calls involving the Canucks, Rangers, and Red Wings have kept him in the spotlight.

Which NHL referee has the worst penalty stats?

Trevor Hanson posted the highest penalty differential in the league last season, followed closely by Brandon Schrader, making them the most statistically inconsistent officials in the NHL.