Thursday has 14 games scheduled, including one at 6:45 p.m. ET, five at 7 p.m. ET, one at 8 p.m. ET, one at 8:30 p.m. ET, three at 9 p.m. ET, two at 10 p.m. ET and one at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Calgary), Los Angeles (vs. Vancouver), Ottawa (vs. Florida), Carolina (at Chicago), NY Islanders (vs. Toronto) and Vegas (at Seattle) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Maple Leafs-Islanders, Blue Jackets-Sabres, Lightning-Canadiens, Penguins-Devils, Panthers-Senators, Hurricanes-Blackhawks, Wild-Stars, Flames-Avalanche, Predators-Mammoth, Sharks-Ducks and Golden Knights-Kraken is 6.5 goals. The Jets-Blues matchup is expected to yield 5.5 goals, while the Flyers-Red Wings and Canucks-Kings contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Jakub Dobes, MTL vs. TBL ($7,600): Dobes has posted a 1.79 GAA and a .948 save percentage during his six-game winning streak. He has permitted only 11 goals on 212 shots during that span. Dobes made 36 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Lightning on March 31, and Tampa Bay has been hit hard by injuries down the stretch.

Dan Vladar, PHI at DET ($7,500): Vladar has stopped 62 of 65 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has allowed just one goal in each of those outings. Vladar made 32 saves in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on March 28.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at STL ($7,500): Hellebuyck has won four of his past five outings. He has stopped 37 of 40 shots in his last two wins. Hellebuyck has been superb against the Blues in his career, earning a 17-7-2 record with a 1.99 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 26 regular-season starts.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Adrian Kempe, LAK vs. VAN ($7,200): Kempe was red-hot offensively before a quiet night against Nashville on Monday. He had six goals on 17 shots and four assists during a five-game point streak. He has reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances against the Canucks, earning five goals and five assists, giving him plenty of bounce-back potential for Thursday's slate.

Egor Chinakhov, PIT at NJD ($4,700): Chinakhov has three goals on seven shots and four assists during his four-game point streak. He has three multi-point performances during that span.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs

Mathew Barzal (C - $6,100), Calum Ritchie (W - $2,700), Brayden Schenn (W - $3,500)

Barzal has supplied one goal on nine shots and four helpers during a four-game point spree. He has amassed three goals, 13 assists and 27 shots over a 10-game point streak against Toronto. Ritchie has picked up at least one point in six of his last seven outings, collecting three goals, four assists and six shots on net over that stretch. He earned a pair of power-play points (one goal, one assist) in a 3-1 win over Toronto on March 17. Despite being held off the scoresheet in the last two games, Schenn has three goals, six points and seven shots in his past five outings.

New York's second line has considerable bang-for-the-buck upside for Thursday's slate. The Islanders desperately need a victory, and new head coach Peter DeBoer could provide a boost in his first game behind the bench. Toronto will also be a tired team after losing to Washington on Wednesday.

Mammoth vs. Predators

Clayton Keller (W - $6,500), Nick Schmaltz (C - $5,900), Lawson Crouse (W - $3,600)

Keller has been scorching hot, compiling four goals on 15 shots and eight assists across his five-game point streak. He has four multipoint efforts and six power-play points (two goals, four assists) over that time. Schmaltz has four goals on 16 shots and three helpers during a five-game point spree. He has four points (two goals, two assists) on the man advantage and one shorthanded goal in that period. Crouse has one goal, two helpers and four shots in two games going into Thursday night's action.

Utah's top line has plenty of offensive potential and cap flexibility for Thursday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. TOR ($6,900): Schaefer has seven assists, 27 shots on goal and nine blocked shots in seven games heading into Thursday night's action. He has two goals on five shots and one assist in two previous meetings against Toronto this campaign.

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. FLA ($5,800): Sanderson has two goals, one assist, seven shots and four blocks in his past two outings. He has one goal, four points and 18 shots in his last five appearances against Florida.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.