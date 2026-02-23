For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

2025-26 NHL Futures: Stanley Cup, Playoffs, Awards Odds, Picks and Predictions

After a multi-week break due to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy, the 2025-26 National Hockey League season resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Unless you were under a rock, you know that Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the gold medal game. Now, all of the NHL players will return to their respective teams, and the Olympians all have a few days to get back to their buildings.

With the closing ceremony in the rear-view mirror, we turn our attention to what is roughly the final third of the regular season. Every NHL team has played between 55 and 58 games, with the Washington Capitals having already played 59 games to date.

We will take a look at the updated Stanley Cup champion odds, playoff futures, and other various fun futures.

Stanley Cup Futures and Top Contenders in the NHL 2025-26 Season

Colorado Avalanche - Stanley Cup Winner (+220)

The Colorado Avalanche rolled into the Olympic break with 83 points, boasting a record of 37-9-9 through 55 games. They're currently on pace for 124 points and the Presidents' Trophy.

The Avalanche are 21-3-4 at home this season, and 16-6-5 on the road, with a plus-74 point differential. Center Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 40 goals, 53 assists, 93 points and a plus-48 rating, but he does return to Denver with only a silver medal and a lot of saltiness about the result vs. Team USA.

If you're into chalk bets, there is still some value here. There aren't a lot of bets that allow you to double up. However, we all know that the regular season's best team hasn't generally had a lot of deep runs in the past two decades, so tread lightly. Still, Mackenzie Blackwood (16-5-1, 2.25 GAA, .916 SV%) and Scott Wedgewood (20-4-5, 2.30 GAA, .912 SV%, 8 SO) have been fantastic. Can they lead the Avs to a championship, though?

Tampa Bay Lightning - Stanley Cup Winner (+500)

In each of the past six seasons, we have had a team from the state of Florida in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning haven't been back to the Final since 2022, when they lost to the aforementioned Avalanche in six games. Could we see a rematch of that series this season?

Tampa Bay currently sits atop the Atlantic Division with 78 points, posting a 37-14-4 record and a six-point lead over the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens. Tampa has two games in hand over the Habs and three games over the Wings.

The key to Tampa Bay's success this season has been its ability to win on the road, going 19-5-4. It also leads the Eastern Conference with a plus-59 goal differential, with the next-best team at plus-34 (Carolina). Those Avalanche lead the NHL at plus-74.

Right-wing Nikita Kucherov leads with 29 points, 62 assists and 91 points, and he is tied for second on the team with a plus-30 rating. As long as Kucherov stays healthy, the sky is the limit. Andrei Vasilevskiy (27-7-3, 2.11 GAA, .920 SV%, 8 SO) is having another stellar season as well, and another deep postseason run could be in the cards.

Eastern Conference Playoff Races and Long-Shot Teams to Watch

Montreal Canadiens - Long-Shot Stanley Cup Winner (+3500)

The Canadiens are second in the Atlantic Division with a 32-17-8 record, six points back of the first-place Lightning with 25 games to play. Tampa Bay has two games in hand.

Whether the Canadiens win the division title or not isn't really important. Montreal is having a resurgent season, and with a combination of Jakub Dobes (18-5-4, 2.96 GAA, .892 SV%, 7 SO) and Sam Montembeault (10-8-2, 3.34 GAA, .875 SV%, 1 SO) between the pipes, the Canadiens could have what it takes to not only make the postseason but also go on a deep run.

Florida Panthers - To Make Playoffs (+220)

We knew at the beginning of the season that it would be an uphill climb for the Panthers in their bid for a third straight Stanley Cup championship, especially with Matthew Tkachuk missing a huge chunk of the season to start due to injury. Three-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury in training camp.

Things are starting to look up for the Panthers, and just in the nick of time. Tkachuk will be sporting a gold medal around his neck at Amerant Bank Arena, boosting his confidence, while Barkov has been skating for the past few weeks, and it might be just a matter of time before he is able to rejoin his teammates for game action.

The Panthers are just 29-25-3 with 61 points, mired in last place in the Atlantic Division. However, they're also just eight points out of a playoff spot. If any team knows how to make a run, it's certainly the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Are you betting against them?

Carolina Hurricanes - Over 110.5 Points (-106)

In late September, I suggested going Under 106.5 Points (-112) on the point total for the Hurricanes. At 36-15-6, the Hurricanes sit atop the Metropolitan Division, and they've made me look silly. Worse yet, I live in Johnston County, N.C., approximately 30 minutes from the Lenovo Center, while skating at the practice facility of the Hurricanes. I should know better than to pick against Rod Brind'Amour's team.

However, I don't care how big a Caniac you are; no one could have envisioned the magical season rookie Brandon Bussi has had so far. He is 23-3-1 with a 2.16 GAA, .908 SV% and 6 SO, and he'd be a strong contender for the Calder Trophy if not for New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer, who is currently the favorite. In fact, Bussi doesn't appear on the odds lists for the Calder, even though he is a candidate, but he has the fifth- or sixth-shortest odds for the Vezina Trophy. Unreal.

Buffalo Sabres - Stage of Elimination - Conference Semifinals (+360)

The Sabres have managed a 32-19-6 record through 57 games, posting 70 points at the break. They're just eight points back of the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo hasn't been to the playoffs since 2011, and it's high time that ends. Gold medalist Tage Thompson is having a magical season, leading the team with 30 goals and 59 points, and the team boasts nine other players with at least 10 goals on the season.

The triumvirate of Colten Ellis (7-4-1, 3.11 GAA, .896 SV%, 2 SO), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (11-7-2, 2.73 GAA, .903 SV%, 5 SO) and Alex Lyon (14-8-3, 2.72 GAA, .913 SV%, 4 SO) have each had their moments in the crease. The time is now for Buffalo, who have been finishing strong in recent seasons, but the hot play came too little too late.

Can the Sabres advance in the playoffs, should they qualify? It probably depends upon who they play, but this team is certainly talented enough in a topsy-turvy Eastern Conference. If they are eliminated in the second round, you can nearly go 4x on your initial wager.