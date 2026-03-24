Seth Jarvis , RW, CAR: Jarvis, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, is having a big March and helping Carolina stay in first place in the Metro Division. The high-scoring winger is up to three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 contests, moving him slightly close to point-per-game status. Jarvis has 29 tallies and 30 helpers in 62 games, putting him on pace to exceed the 67 points he scored each of the last two seasons. In addition, he is on pace to set new career highs in goals, assists, shots and

Mika Zibanejad , C/LW, NYR: Zibanejad reached several milestones with his power-play tally Sunday. The marker was his 280th career goal with the Rangers, tying Adam Graves for fourth in franchise history; Rod Gilbert leads with 406. In addition, Zibanejad reached the 30-goal mark for the fourth time in his career, all coming with New York. Monday, Zib skated in his 1,000th career contest, ironically coming again the Senators, the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2011. Overall, he has 344 goals and 463 assists in 1,000 games, with 291 of his 807 points coming on the power play.

This week's article includes Zib lighting up MSG, J-Rob roping in points in Big D, a Brock-star on D in Minny, Sorokin having a monster season for the Isles, and Chychrun and Hellebuyck slumping in the 'Peg.

This week's article includes Zib lighting up MSG, J-Rob roping in points in Big D, a Brock-star on D in Minny, Sorokin having a monster season for the Isles, and Chychrun and Hellebuyck slumping in the 'Peg.

Discover who's been filling up the scoresheet with RotoWire's NHL Trending Players page.

First Liners (Risers)

Mika Zibanejad, C/LW, NYR: Zibanejad reached several milestones with his power-play tally Sunday. The marker was his 280th career goal with the Rangers, tying Adam Graves for fourth in franchise history; Rod Gilbert leads with 406. In addition, Zibanejad reached the 30-goal mark for the fourth time in his career, all coming with New York. Monday, Zib skated in his 1,000th career contest, ironically coming again the Senators, the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2011. Overall, he has 344 goals and 463 assists in 1,000 games, with 291 of his 807 points coming on the power play.

Seth Jarvis, RW, CAR: Jarvis, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, is having a big March and helping Carolina stay in first place in the Metro Division. The high-scoring winger is up to three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 contests, moving him slightly close to point-per-game status. Jarvis has 29 tallies and 30 helpers in 62 games, putting him on pace to exceed the 67 points he scored each of the last two seasons. In addition, he is on pace to set new career highs in goals, assists, shots and power-play points.

Martin Necas, RW, COL: The trade of Necas to Colorado took his career to the next level. Necas posted a career-high 83 points between the Avs and Hurricanes last season; he's already at 86 points in 66 contests this season. He has piled up 10 goals and 24 points in his last 14 appearances as he steams toward his first career 90-point, and potentially his first 100-point, campaign. Another benefit to skating with Nathan MacKinnon.

Jason Robertson, RW, DAL: Last week, Jamie Benn received the bold treatment. This week it's J-Rob. Robertson had four goals and four assists during a recent five-game point streak that ended Sunday. The 26-year-old winger is up to 38 goals, 82 points, 244 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-21 rating over 70 appearances. Robertson's 82 points are two more than he scored in both 2023-24 and 2024-25 and he should crack the 90-point barrier for the second time in his career. That total will be his second highest, below the 109 points he tallied in 2022-23.

Damon Severson, D, CLM: Severson is on pace to post his highest point total since the 2021-22 season with the Devils. He posted a pair of goals and an assist in a four-game span, upping his totals to seven goals, 29 points, 90 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 39 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 69 games. Severson is skating on the Blue Jackets' first defensive pair with Zach Werenski, bolstering his chances to remain productive the rest of the regular season. Winning fantasy league playoffs may depend on small roster moves; Severson is one of those moves.

Brock Faber, D, MIN: Faber's assist Thursday allowed the blueliner to tie the career-high 47 points he posted in 2023-24. He reached that milestone with three goals and 12 assists in his last 17 games. Faber was brilliant as a rookie but slumped mightily as a second-year player. He began 2025-26 well, but questions remained if he could maintain that pace after the Wild acquired Quinn Hughes. The answer has been a resounding yes, seen by his production since Hughes arrived in Minnesota.

Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI: Sorokin posted a 26-save shutout in the Islanders'1-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday, his seventh of the season. He has surrendered three or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts, going 4-3-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average (GAA) and a .912 save percentage over that stretch. Sorokin is 26-17-2 with a 2.53 GAA and .913 save percentage, putting him on pace to set a new career-high in wins (previously 31) while also potentially making him a Vezina Trophy candidate. His fine play in net has allowed New York to maintain their current playoff position.

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN: The Gus Bus is operating on all cylinders. He has allowed more than three goals only once in eight starts since the Olympic break, going 6-2-0 with a dazzling 1.76 GAA and .936 save percentage. Gustavsson's fine play has the Swedish goalie, 26-11-6 with a 2.48 GAA and .912 save percentage in 44 appearances. He is just five wins shy of matching the career-high 31 victories he posted last season and has helped the Wild to third place in the difficult Central Division behind the Avalanche and Stars.

Others include Marco Rossi, Wyatt Johnston, Nick Suzuki, Pavel Zacha, Filip Forsberg, Nikolaj Ehlers, Troy Terry, Rickard Rakell, Jimmy Snuggerud, Matvei Michkov, Erik Karlsson, Mattias Samuelsson, Matthew Schaefer, Adam Fox, Juuse Saros, Jet Greaves, Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman.

Buy Low

Noah Cates, C, PHI: Cates centers the Flyers' third line and second power play unit. Those placements somewhat limit his production upside. However, Cates is on a three-game goal streak (three goals, one assist; eight shots) and his goal Saturday gave Cates a career-high tying 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 69 games this season. Cates is behind Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak in Philly's pivot pecking order, though he could move up to the team's second line next season. a fifth-round pick in 2017, Cates is living up to four-year, $16 million contract extension he signed last July.

Training Room (Injuries)

Leon Draisaitl, C, EDM: Updating last week's post, Draisaitl will not need surgery for the lower-body injury he suffered on March 15 and could be back before the end of the regular season. the Oilers and Draisaitl avoided a worse case scenario, but that time is not set in stone. Prior to suffering the injury, Draisaitl extended his point streak to nine games during which he amassed six goals and 11 assists, giving him 35 tallies and 97 points across 65 appearances this season. Edmonton has their work cut out for them to maintain a playoff spot without Draisaitl, creating additional pressure on as their shaky netminders.

Others include Dylan Larkin (right leg, injured March 6, game-time decision Tuesday), Noah Laba (upper body, week-to-week), Tyler Toffoli (lower body, injured March 19, out for SJ road trip) and Yaroslav Askarov (lower body, missed six games, available to play Tuesday).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Dalibor Dvorsky, C, STL: Dvorsky, selected 10th overall in 2023, is centering the Blues' third line. He has had an okay rookie season, garnering proper experience in skating 14+ minutes a game. Dvorsky, though, has just one goal in his last 16 contests and 10 in 58 games. He and fellow neophyte, Jimmy Snuggerud, are two building blocks for St. Louis' future, but Dvorsky is dealing through rookie growing pains. Bench him right now but keep him in mind next season if you are in a redraft league.

Andre Burakovsky, RW, CHI: Burakovsky continues to skate to the right of Connor Bedard on Chicago's top line, but his production warrants a spot on the bottom-six or press box. He has just one point – a goal – since January 17, a span of 21 games played. Due to that slump, Burakovsky, who has 11 goals and 20 assists in 64 appearances, is unlikely to top the 37 points he posted in 79 contests last season for Seattle. He has one year remaining on the five-year, $27.5 million contract he signed with Seattle in July of 2022.

Jakob Chychrun, D, WSH: Chychrun's hit a little bit of a road bump the last seven games. After scoring consistently until that point, he has just one goal and point in that span. Each point Chychrun notches sets a new career-high, and he has 23 goals and 28 assists in 69 contests despite the "slump." I am not advocating dumping him, but if you have a lesser named blueliner who is racking up points and you are not risk averse, consider making an active roster change while Chychrun is scuffling.

Others include Erik Haula, Aatu Raty, Jack McBain, Anthony Beauvillier, Louis Crevier, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Stuart Skinner and Joey Daccord.

Sell High

Connor Hellebuyck, G, WPG: Hellebuyck's play since the Olympics has been like a seismograph, up, down, up, down. He is 0-1-2 in his last three outings and 4-3-4 with an .887 save percentage in 11 appearances since his gold-medal win at the Olympics. If Helly doesn't stand on his head, the Jets have little chance at winning. As evidence for how poor of season, beyond the gold medal, Hellebuyck has had, he has fallen from 47 wins last year to 17, saw his GAA rise from 2.00 to 2.85 and save percentage fall from .925 to .897, making his Vezina and Hart Trophy victories seem like they happened much more than a year ago.