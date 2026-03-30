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NHL Best Bets & Picks: Blues vs Sharks & Maple Leafs vs Ducks – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has just five games on the schedule, with a lone game in the early window, an 8:30 p.m. ET puck drop in Colorado, and three west coast drops at 10 p.m. ET. We'll focus on two West Coast games, as they have the most importance.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Monday's MLB and NBA action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

The Blues (31-30-11) and the Sharks (33-31-7) meet at SAP Center in San Jose at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Neither team is eliminated from the postseason chase in the Western Conference, but this game is sort of an elimination-type game, especially if it ends in regulation. Both teams enter the night with 73 points, four points back of the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot. However, there are three other teams ahead of them in a logjam, fighting for that final postseason spot. The Utah Mammoth, at 82 points, are in the seventh spot, and that's likely out of reach for all pursuers.

St. Louis sold off big assets at the NHL trade deadline, such as veteran defenders Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn, but they've still managed to hang around the playoff picture. The Blues are just 13-18-4 on the road this season, though.

San Jose is much better than in previous seasons, and its arrow is certainly pointed upward; whether it makes the playoffs this season or not, it's coming. This is like the Buffalo Sabres blueprint, and we see how well that's worked out for them. Macklin Celebrini is a bona fide star, and they have good, young pieces who will be solid for a while.

The Blues have won both previous meetings, all this month, including a 3-2 OT win in San Jose on March 6. In fact, both games have ended up going to overtime, and both games have resulted in the Under for the total. In fact, the past six meetings in this series have resulted in one-goal games, with five of the games decided in either overtime (four times) or a shootout. The Under is 6-2-1 across the previous nine installments, too.

Let's take the Sharks to get the job done on home ice in this coin-flip game, however. And, we'll go low on the total, based on the overwhelming series trends.

Sharks ML (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Under 6 (-115 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbooks)

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Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks

The Maple Leafs (31-30-13) and Ducks (41-28-4) hook up at Honda Center, also at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Maple Leafs had been showing some signs of life with back-to-back wins over Original Six teams Boston and N.Y. Rangers, but they were slaughtered 5-1 in St. Louis. This has been a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team, and it's a major reason why Toronto isn't likely to be in the postseason. They're just 2-3-1 in the past six games, averaging 2.5 goals per game (GPG). The Over is 3-1-1 in the past five games, though, as they've allowed 3.7 GPG in the six-game span.

For the Ducks, they'll have revenge on their minds after losing 6-4 in Toronto on March 12. For the Leafs, they'll also have revenge on their minds, maybe. Radko Gudas knocked Auston Matthews out for the season with a dirty knee-on-knee hit in that game. Of course, nothing really happened in that game, as most of the Leafs on the ice seemed intimidated and didn't step up to defend their fallen star. Perhaps after a couple of weeks of reflection, we'll see some fireworks.

Anyway, Anaheim currently sits in first place in the Pacific Division by three points over the Edmonton Oilers with a game in hand, while leading the Vegas Golden Knights by six points, also with a game in hand. The Ducks are in good shape in the postseason hunt, as they look to win the division and a favorable seed.

Don't look for Anaheim to take its foot off the gas against the sputtering Leafs. Let's back Anaheim on the puck line, and we'll go Over on the total.

Ducks -1.5 Goals (+130 at Bet365, Caesars and DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (-125 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1180 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Sharks ML (-110) vs. Blues

Under 6 (-115) - Sharks vs. Blues

Over 6.5 (-125) - Ducks vs. Maple Leafs

Ducks -1.5 Goals (+130) vs. Maple Leafs

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+339 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Sharks ML (-110) vs. Blues

Ducks -1.5 Goals (+130) vs. Maple Leafs

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+237 at Caesars Sportsbook)