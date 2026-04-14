Get expert NHL best bets and picks for Canadiens vs. Flyers and Kings vs. Canucks, with game previews, value plays and parlay angles.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Canadiens vs Flyers & Kings vs Canucks – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of nine games on the schedule for Tuesday evening, with a handful of teams wrapping up their regular season. The Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, while the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis battle at 9:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN, in the second end of a doubleheader.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Tuesday's MLB and NBA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers

The Canadiens (48-23-10) and the Flyers (42-27-12) meet at Xfinity Mobile Center in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Montreal has 106 points, and it cannot win the Atlantic Division title. That honor goes to the Buffalo Sabres, who fought back to clinch the division. The Canadiens still head to the City of Brotherly Love with plenty at stake, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning in points. Those teams will square off in the first round of the playoffs, but home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Lightning host the lowly New York Rangers on Wednesday night in their finale.

Tampa Bay has 40 regulation wins, and Montreal has 34, so that's the tiebreaker in the event both teams have identical point totals.

Philadelphia has slipped into third place in the Metropolitan Division, and it appears to be locked into that spot. It will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the playoffs, as that rivalry resumes.

The Habs were an impressive 24-8-8 on the road this season, and this is actually their first trip to Philadelphia on the campaign. The Habs lost each of their regular-season meetings with the Flyers at Bell Centre, falling 4-1 in the most recent meeting Dec. 16 and 5-4 in a shootout back on Nov. 4.

The Canadiens have won 11 of the past 13 games since March 21, while the Under is 8-3 in the previous 11 outings.

The Flyers are 5-1-0 in the past six outings, while the Under has a 3-2-1 edge in the past six games. Let's take Montreal to get the job done on the road, and we'll stick with the Under.

Canadiens ML (-155 at Bet365, Caesars and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-125 at Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks

The Kings (35-26-19) and Canucks (24-48-8) meet at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia at 10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles has clinched a playoff spot, and it currently occupies the second wild-card spot with 89 points through 80 games. However, Vegas (93 points - 81 games), Edmonton (91 points - 81 games) and Anaheim (90 points - 80 games) sit in the top three spots in the division. The Kings cannot win the division, but it could still, potentially, clinch home ice in the first round if it finishes in second place.

The Kings won 5-3 in Seattle on Monday, and they're 6-0-1 in the past seven games, as the Under is 3-1 in the past four outings.

These teams met as recently as April 9, with the Kings winning 4-1 behind Anton Forsberg. On March 26 in Vancouver, the Kings picked up a 4-0 win behind Darcy Kuemper as the Under (6) cashed.

Vancouver surprised the then-playoff hopeful San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday, while dumping the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center 4-3 in overtime behind Nikita Tolopilo. It could be argued that the Canucks are playing their best hockey of the season, as they also scored an 8-6 win in Colorado on April 1 as gigantic (+360) underdogs. The Over is 4-2-1 in the past seven outings.

Let's back the Kings on the puck line, as they should be desperate with plenty at stake still. The Canucks are playing well, but L.A. just seems to dominate when these teams take the ice together. And, we'll go high on the total, with the Kings doing most of the heavy lifting.

Kings -1.5 Goals (+160 at Bet365 and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Over 6 (-115 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbooks)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1190 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (-155) at Flyers

Under 6 (+100) - Canadiens at Flyers

Over 6 (-115) - Kings at Canucks

Kings -1.5 Goals (+160) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+327 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (-155) at Flyers

Kings -1.5 Goals (+160) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+273 at Bet365 Sportsbook)