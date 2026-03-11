Expert NHL picks & best bets: Canadiens vs Senators and Capitals vs Flyers previews, odds, parlays, and insider trends to boost your betting game.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Canadiens vs Senators & Capitals vs Flyers – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has only two games on tap for Wednesday evening, with the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers meeting at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max/truTV.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Wednesday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $1,500 in bonus bets.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators

The Canadiens (35-18-10) and Senators (32-22-9) meet at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Montreal, currently third place in the Atlantic Division, topped the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 3-1 score on Tuesday night as heavy favorites (-170) as the Under (6.5) cashed. Montreal fired out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, as Oliver Kapanen and Phillip Danault netted the goals. Jake Evans had an empty-net goal in the third period, too, which was more than enough support for Jakub Dobes, who stopped 17 of 18 shots in the victory.

With Dobes going Tuesday, Sam Montembeault (10-8-4, 3.43 GAA, .872 SV%) is expected to start Wednesday night in Canada's capital city. He is 2-1-0 with a 4.29 GAA and .838 SV% in three starts this season with the Senators.

The Canadiens are playing on no rest, and they won 4-3 in their most recent game when playing the second end of a back-to-back on Saturday in Los Angeles. In the past four on no rest, Montreal is 3-0-1 while the Over is 4-1 in the past five such instances. On the season, the Habs are 6-3-2 in 11 games on no rest, while the Over is 7-4.

The Senators blanked the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 behind James Reimer, and the Sens have won three in a row, while picking up points in seven in a row, going 5-0-2, The Over has a 3-2 edge in the past five outings.

In this series, Montreal has won five of the past seven, including two of three games this season. The Over has hit in six in a row, with an average of 8.0 combined goals per game this season in three meetings.

Let's back the Canadiens on the moneyline, while going high on the total.

Canadiens ML (+135 at Bet365, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Over 6.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Missouri sports betting is live, and you can check in on the best Missouri sportsbook promos if you're located in the Show Me State.

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

The Capitals (32-26-7) and Flyers (29-23-11) meet at Xfinity Mobile Center in Philadelphia on TNT/HBO Max/truTV at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Washington is just 12-15-4 on the road this season, while Philadelphia is a respectable 14-11-7 at home. This is also two important points for both teams, who are still in the hunt for a wild-card spot, but they each need to get going quickly.

The Capitals find themselves with 71 points, seven behind the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference for the final wild-card spot, and Washington has just 17 games to make up the ground, with the B's holding a game in hand.

The Flyers have 69 points, two games in hand on Washington, while trailing Boston by nine points. Two points here will go a long way for both sides.

The teams have split the first two meetings this season, with the home team winning by two goals in each of the battles. The Under has cashed in each meeting, while going 3-0 in the past three in the series, and 5-2 across the past seven since April 16, 2024.

Logan Thompson (22-18-4, 2.42 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO) and Dan Vladar (20-11-6, 2.52 GAA, .903 SV%) are expected to be the starting goaltenders for this matchup, so we'll go low on the total.

And, based on the series trends, let's take the Fly Guys to get it done at home.

Flyers ML (+100 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1334 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (+130) at Senators

Over 6.5 (-108) - Canadiens at Senators

Under 6.5 (-135) - Flyers vs. Capitals

Flyers ML (-105) vs. Capitals

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+349 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (+130) at Senators

Flyers ML (-105) vs. Capitals

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+235 at Caesars Sportsbook)