Expert NHL previews & picks for Flyers vs Islanders and Blues vs Ducks—top bets, parlays, odds & trends to boost your win chance in the playoff run.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Flyers vs Islanders & Blues vs Ducks – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has just two games on the schedule for Friday, but there is still plenty of importance as far as the playoff chase is concerned. And, the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders tangle at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network, too.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Friday's MLB and NBA action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders

The Flyers (37-25-12) and Islanders (42-29-5) meet at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., at 7 p.m. ET, and, as mentioned above, that's available on NHL Network.

Philadelphia played Thursday night at home against the Detroit Red Wings, so it will be playing on no rest. The Flyers surprised the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime on March 29 behind Samuel Ersson as moderate underdogs (+145) in the most recent game on no rest, and the Under (5.5) cashed.

Philly has done a good job playing in the second end of back-to-back games lately, winning each of the past four tries. And, the Flyers have had a flair for the dramatic, too, winning each of those games in either overtime or a shootout, while the Under is 3-1 in those outings.

These teams have met three times, with Philadelphia winning two of those games. However, the road team has won twice in three meetings this season, including a 4-0 win by the Islanders at Xfinity Mobile Center in Philly as the Under (5.5) cashed. Ilya Sorokin kicked aside all 21 shots he faced in that road victory, while Ersson allowed four goals on 23 shots. Jean-Sebastian Pageau had a pair of goals, serving as the offensive hero, while Mathew Barzal added a goal and an assist, and Anthony Duclair had two helpers.

The Flyers entered play Thursday in a five-way logjam in the Eastern Conference. The Columbus Blue Jackets were in the catbird seat with 88 points, but the Ottawa Senators (86 points), Detroit Red Wings (86 points) and Flyers each had the same amount of points. The Washington Capitals (85 points) are also in the mix.

The Isles have 89 points, sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division, but just one point ahead of the Blue Jackets. That situation is anything but settled, as New York could easily rise to second, or it could fall to the wild-card position.

Let's go with the Flyers to surprise the Islanders, perhaps in OT or SO, and we'll roll with the Under, based on Philly's trends playing on no rest.

Flyers ML (+135 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Under 6 (-120 at Bet365, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbooks)

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St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks

The Blues (31-31-12) and Ducks (41-29-5) meet at Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Like the game above, there are playoff implications. The Blues sold off key defensive pieces like Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn at the NHL trade deadline, but the team has refused to go away. While they weren't in action Thursday, they entered the day a mere four points back of the Los Angeles Kings for the eighth spot in the wild-card hunt. There are plenty of teams in the mix for a postseason spot, so the Blues have a difficult task, but they're still breathing.

The Ducks have seven games remaining in the regular season, and they entered Thursday with a two-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division.

Anaheim has managed a tremendous 23-10-3 record at home, but it also has a minus-8 goal differential overall on the season, which is a bit shocking for a division leader. The Ducks have hung tough lately, though, going 5-3-2 in the past 10 games. In the same span, the Blues are an impressive 6-2-2, as they refuse to go away.

St. Louis went into Anaheim and won 4-0 as moderate underdogs (+130), as Joel Hofer kicked aside all 22 shots he faced in the road victory. The Blues were simply returning the favor, as the Ducks won 4-1 in St. Louis in the first meeting Dec. 1 as short 'dogs (+125) as the Under (6.5) connected.

It's hard to see the road trend continuing. The Ducks have too much on the line, as they're trying to hold off the Oilers. Expect all hands on deck for Anaheim, although don't be surprised to see OT or SO here, too. And, we'll go low on the total. St. Louis has cashed the Under at an 8-1-1 clip in the past 10 games, and a 13-2-1 pace in the previous 16 outings. In fact, I'd go rather aggressively on the Under as a standalone play.

Ducks ML (-140 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-128 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1076 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Flyers ML (+128) at Islanders

Under 5.5 (-104) - Flyers at Islanders

Under 6.5 (-128) - Ducks vs. Blues

Ducks ML (-140) vs. Blues

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+290 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Flyers ML (+128) at Islanders

Ducks ML (-140) vs. Blues

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+249 at FanDuel Sportsbook)