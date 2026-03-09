Expert NHL game previews, picks & betting plays for Mammoth vs Blackhawks and Senators vs Canucks, plus parlays, odds & promo tips to boost your winnings.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Mammoth vs Blackhawks & Senators vs Canucks – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has five games on the NHL slate on Monday, including a rare matinee game in Columbus against the Los Angeles Kings, rescheduled due to a blizzard in late January. All five games are available for viewing or streaming on ESPN+.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Monday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page.

Utah Mammoth at Chicago Blackhawks

The Mammoth (34-25-4) and Blackhawks (23-29-11) meet at United Center at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Utah has won three in a row, with the Under cashing in two of those victories. The last loss for the Mammoth came at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on March 1, as Utah failed as a gigantic (-350) favorite as the Under (6.5) cashed.

Chicago's Teuvo Teravainen opened the scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period. Nick Foligno, who has since been traded to the Minnesota Wild, scored an unassisted goal, while Landon Slaggert lit the lamp later to make it 3-0. Teravainen was back with a shorthanded goal early in the third period, and that's all she wrote.

It was more than enough support for Arvid Soderblom, who kicked aside all 22 shots he faced. Karel Vejmelka allowed four goals on 28 shots in the losing effort.

The Blackhawks have points in three in a row, going 1-0-2 in the span. The Under is 5-1 in the psat six games for Chicago, too, as the offense has managed just 2.0 goals per game (GPG) in the six-game span, while allowing 3.0 GPG.

Spencer Knight (illness) did not travel with the team to Dallas, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to play Monday night. However, if it is Soderblom in the crease, that's not the end of the world. Vejmelka (30-16-2, 2.64 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod for the visitors. He has a 3.30 GAA and .881 SV% in three March starts, although he has won two of those outings.

The Mammoth should be able to exact a little revenge, but they'll cost you nearly two times your potential return on the road. That's too risky. Let's take the Blackhawks on home ice, catching the goal and a half.

Blackhawks +1.5 Goals (-145 at BetMGM and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Over 5.5 (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Ottawa Senators at Vancover Canucks

The Senators (31-22-9) and Canucks (18-36-8) meet at Rogers Place in Vancouver, B.C., at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Ottawa won the first matchup in Canada's capital city back on Jan. 13 as heavy favorites (-230) asthe Under (6.5) cashed. Artem Zub and Jordan Spence got the Sens off to a 2-0 lead after the first period, while Elias Pettersson managed a goal early in the third to make things interesting. But that's all Leevi Merilainen allowed on 20 shots. Kevin Lankinen stopped 38 of 40 shots in the hard-luck loss.

Vancouver has managed a dismal 0-5-3 mark in the past eight games, last winning in regulation back on Jan. 29 against Anaheim in a 2-0 win. The Over is 4-2-1 in the past seven games, with the Canucks allowing 34 goals in the past seven outings, or 4.8 goals per game (GPG).

Ottawa rolled up a 7-4 victory in Seattle on Saturday night as moderate favorites (-165) as the Over (5.5) cashed. The Sens are 3-0-1 in the first four games of the road trip, and they've scored at least four goals in each of the outings, averaging 5.0 GPG. The Over is 3-1 on the trip.

The last time the Senators visited Vancouver, they eased by the Canucks 5-4 in overtime last Dec. 21, 2024, as the Over (5.5) easily cashed. The Under hit in the first meeting this season, but the Over is 8-1-1 in the past 10 in the series.

Let's back the Senators on the puck line, too, and we'll go high on the total based on Ottawa's production lately and the series trends.

Senators -1.5 Goals (+115 at Bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Over 6.5 (+102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+774 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-154) vs. Mammoth

Over 6.5 (+116) - Blackhawks vs. Mammoth

Senators -1.5 (+114) at Canucks

Over 6.5 (+100) - Senators at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+252 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-154) vs. Mammoth

Senators -1.5 (+114) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+332 at FanDuel Sportsbook)