NHL Best Bets & Picks: Red Wings vs Stars & Blackhawks vs Golden Knights – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of 14 games on the slate for Saturday, with the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals meeting at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres squaring off at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Saturday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars

The Red Wings (36-23-7) and Stars (41-14-10) meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

This is the second and final meeting of the regular season, with Detroit picking up a 4-3 win in overtime on Dec. 23 as short underdogs (+105) at home as the Over (6) cashed. Detroit has won the past two meetings, both as an underdog, as the Over has hit in those wins. The total has gone high in five of the past six matchups in the series since April 10, 2023.

The Red Wings are battling to return to the postseason, and they look good to do just that. However, they've dropped three of the past four games, going 1-3-0 in that span, with just 2.0 goals per game (GPG) scored. The Under has also cashed in three of the past four outings.

Detroit's Alex DeBrincat has been on fire lately, going for three goals and eight points in his last seven outings.

The Stars routed the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 at home Thursday as a moderate favorite (-135) while the Over (6.5) cashed, as goaltender Jake Oettinger received all kinds of offensive support. That's three straight wins, while Dallas has picked up points in 14 straight games, going 13-0-1 in that span. The only blemish was a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6 on home ice.

As far as the total is concerned for Dallas, the Over has also cashed in five of the past six games, averaging 4.8 GPG. The Stars have allowed three or fewer goals in seven of the past eight matchups as well.

On offense, Dallas has several hot players, including Matt Duchene with two goals and 10 points in his past six outings. Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnston has three goals and eight points in the past five games, and Jamie Benn is still doing it, lighting the lamp five times in the past five matchups, with six points in that span. Mavrik Bourque has two goals and seven points in the past six games as well.

Those players being hot have helped pick up the slack with Radek Faksa (upper body), Roope Hintz (lower body) and Mikko Rantanen (lower body) sidelined.

Let's roll with the Stars as moderate favorites, and go high on the total.

Stars ML (-170 at Bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Over 5.5 (-115 at Bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

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Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights

The Blackhawks (25-29-11) and Golden Knights (30-22-14) meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

These teams have split the first two meetings, with the home team defending home ice on both occasions. Both meetings this season haven't been able to be decided in regulation, as the Golden Knights won 4-3 in a shootout in Vegas on Dec. 2 as the Over (6) cashed, and the Blackhawks won 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 4 as heavy underdogs (+210) as the Under (6) connected.

In that early January meeting, Tyler Bertuzzi had a hat trick, which included the game-winning goal in overtime.

Speaking of overtime, Chicago has played into overtime in each of the past three games, and four of the past five matchups, including a home-and-home sweep of the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and Tuesday.

Vegas exacted some revenge over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, winning 6-2 as moderate favorites (-155), cashing the Over, while providing plenty of support for Adin Hill. It was a game the Vegas offense needed, as it had scored just five goals total in the previous three matchups.

Based on Chicago's ability to play into overtime lately, and the fact that both meetings have needed either overtime or a shootout, let's take Chicago catching the goal and a half, and we'll also go high on the total.

Blackhawks +1.5 Goals (-125 at Bet365, BetMGM and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Over 6 (-115 at Bet365 and BetMGM Sportsbooks)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1005 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-170) vs. Red Wings

Over 5.5 (-115) - Stars vs. Red Wings

Over 6.5 (+114) - Blackhawks at Golden Knights

Blackhawks +1.5 Goals (-125) at Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+185 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-170) vs. Red Wings

Blackhawks +1.5 Goals (-125) at Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+300 at DraftKings Sportsbook)