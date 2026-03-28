Get full access to our new Smart Money tool, real-time insights across 25+ sportsbooks with limited time offer. Use promo code SMART

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Panthers vs Rangers & Blackhawks vs Devils – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has six games on the schedule for Sunday, including a matinee game between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at 1:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. The Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils meet at 7:00 p.m. ET, also on NHL Network. We'll preview each of those two contests.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Sunday's MLB, NBA and/or NCAA Tournament college basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $1,500 in bonus bets.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

The Panthers (35-34-3) and the Rangers (29-35-9) meet at Madison Square Garden at 1:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

The two-time defending champion Panthers are in last place in the Atlantic Division with just 73 points, and they're on the brink of elimination. The Rangers are already eliminated, sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference with just 67 points.

The Rangers have had tremendous difficulty at home this season, posting a 10-18-7 record at Madison Square Garden, the worst home mark in the Eastern Conference, and the second-worst mark in the NHL behind the Vancouver Canucks (8-25-5). Conversely, the Panthers are 16-19-0 on the road this season.

Florida has a dismal minus-26 goal differential, tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the worst mark in the Eastern Conference. That mark worsened Saturday afternoon with a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders in matinee action.

In Saturday's game, Florida got off to a good start with two even-strength goals from Matthew Tkachuk. However, the Islanders picked up five unanswered goals, snowing under Daniil Tarasov, who faced 40 shots, stopping 35 of them.

The Rangers posted a 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday as moderate favorites (-175) as the Over (6.5) cashed. Rookie Dylan Garand, filling in for the injured Jonathan Quick, made the start, and earned the victory, his first in the NHL. However, Igor Shesterkin should return to the crease Sunday. The Panthers will counter with Sergei Bobrovsky in the second half of the back-to-back set.

The Over has cashed in each of the past three meetings in this series, with the road team going 3-1-0 in the past four installments. Let's take Florida, and we'll go high on the total.

Panthers ML (+120 at BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-135 at DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Missouri sports betting is live, and you can check in on the best Missouri sportsbook promos if you're located in the Show Me State.

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils

The Blackhawks (27-33-13) and Devils (37-33-2) meet at Prudential Center in Newark at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

As noted above, Chicago was routed by the Rangers 6-1 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Blackhawks have been outscored 11-2 in the past two games, and the Over is 3-0 in the past three matchups, with Chicago allowing 4.7 goals per game (GPG).

The Blackhawks have had plenty of trouble scoring goals lately. Connor Bedard did his part against New York, but no one else helped him out. Spencer Knight is expected to be back between the pipes Sunday, and he'll hope that the offense can provide some support. Chicago's offense has managed a total of just 14 goals in the past eight games, or 1.7 GPG.

The Devils still have a very weak pulse in the Eastern Conference, sitting at 76 points with 10 games to play following Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. As such, New Jersey is 11 games back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the East. So, while mathematically still not eliminated, it's a tall order for New Jersey to quality. Every two points helps, and the Devils need to go on a late-season run if they hope to avoid elimination.

The Devils usually find two points when they match up with the Blackhawks. New Jersey has won seven straight meetings since Feb. 25, 2022, outscoring Chicago 30-14, and the Devils have averaged 4.5 GPG in that six-game span.

Let's back the Devils to get the job done on home ice, and we'll go low on the total, given Chicago's offensive woes recently.

Devils ML (-160 at BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Under 5.5 (+100 at Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1038 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (+118) at Rangers

Over 5.5 (-140) - Panthers at Rangers

Under 5.5 (+100) - Devils vs. Blackhawks

Devils ML (-164) vs. Blackhawks

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+250 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (+118) at Rangers

Devils ML (-164) vs. Blackhawks

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+242 at FanDuel Sportsbook)