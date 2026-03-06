NHL expert picks & best bets for Senators vs Flames, Islanders vs Kings & more — live odds, matchup insights & promo deals to help you win.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Senators vs Flames & Islanders vs Kings – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has seven total games on the slate, including a nationally-televised game between the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings on NHL Network at 7 p.m. ET. Most of the games have at least one team in the playoff conversation, too. We'll explore the games and try to avoid any pitfalls due to the NHL trade deadline causing personnel changes.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Friday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

The Wild (36-16-10) and Golden Knights (29-19-14) meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. These teams have met twice this season, with Minnesota winning each of the previous matchups, including a 5-2 win in Vegas on Dec. 29 as slight underdogs (-105) as the Over (5.5) cashed.

The Wild traded future considerations to the Chicago Blackhawks for veteran Nick Foligno, while shipping out Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers. Nick joins his brother, Marcus Foligno, in the Twin Cities, so that will be interesting to watch.

For the Golden Knights, at the time of publishing, they had yet to make any giant splashes in the trade market like we've seen in previous seasons, although they did grab depth with Nic Dowd from Washington on Thursday. We'll stay tuned, of course.

The Wild are trying to keep up with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars in the ultra-competitive Central Division. In fact, going into play, Minnesota had 82 points, which is fourth in the NHL. Good, right? Well, that's only good for third place in the Central, as the Stars have 85 points, and the Avs have 91, with two games in hand. Carolina has 84 points to pace the Eastern Conference, so the Wild are in a tough spot.

In a marquee matchup last time out, the Wild showed their mettle, pounding the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 as short 'dogs (+115) at home as the total pushed at most shops. That snapped a two-game mini slide. The Wild are still 10-3-1 in the past 14 games, and the Over is 5-1-1 in the past seven games, and 20-3-1 in the past 24 outings.

Like Five Finger Death Punch, the Golden Knights have just been a little off lately. Not just today. VGK did scoop up a nice 4-3 OTW in Detroit last time out behind Adin Hill, who, frankly, needed the confidence boost. That's a big win against a good team. But, Vegas is still sputtering with a 1-3-0 mark in the past four games, and a 4-7-2 slide since Jan. 25, prior to the break.

Let's roll with the Wild to get the job done on the road, and we'll go high on the total based on Minnesota's impressive work on the Over.

Wild ML (-108 at BetRivers and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Over 6 (-120 at Bet365 and BetMGM Sportsbooks)

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

The Blues (23-29-9) and Sharks (30-25-4) meet at SAP Center in San Jose on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

For the Blues, Brayden Schenn was moved to the New York Islanders right before the 3 p.m. ET deadline for a first- and third-round draft pick, so he is gone, putting a big dent in the Blues' rearguard situation. These teams already worked the phones Feb. 24 on a Julien Gauthier-Matt Luff deal, but the Schenn deal is obviously much more gigantic.

The Sharks are shipping Timothy Liljegren to the Washington Capitals, also moving a D-man before the deadline. Alex Nedeljkovic was re-signed, too, ending any rumors of his departure.

The Blues have enjoyed the road, winning 3-1 in Minnesota as giant underdogs (+185) on Sunday, while cooling off the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday as moderate 'dogs (+130) as the Under (6) cashed in that one, too. Joel Hofer continues to push Jordan Binnington to the back burner, and there were rumors prior to the break that Binner could be moved, but no word yet, as of the time of publishing.

The Sharks are on a three-game win streak, as they look for a late push to the playoffs. They just won a wild 7-5 game against a very good Canadiens team on Tuesday, cashing as short 'dogs (+110) on home ice. In fact, San Jose has won three in a row, all at home, and each as an underdog. The Over is 2-1 in that span.

Let's trust the Sharks in this battle, and we'll go Over, because that's San Jose hockey lately. Plus, there is no Schenn now to slow the Sharks' attack down.

Sharks ML (-130 at Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Over 6 (-115 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

