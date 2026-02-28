Get expert NHL betting picks for Saturday: top bets & previews for Senators vs Leafs and Flames vs Kings. Optimize your odds and cash in now!

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Senators vs Maple Leafs & Flames vs Kings – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of 13 games on the slate for Saturday. We have six puck drops of 6:00 p.m. ET or earlier, which we'll generally avoid to give you time to set your bets and get ready for the night.

On the evening slate, our only nationally-televised game is the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings meeting on the NHL Network at 7:00 p.m. ET.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Saturday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Senators (28-22-8) and Maple Leafs (27-23-9) meet at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET, and it's a Hockey Night in Canada.

Ottawa has posted a 14-12-3 record on the road this season, while Toronto has posted a 16-9-6 mark on home ice, including a losing record away from home.

In this Battle of Ontario, the rivalry was restoked last spring when the teams met in the first round of the playoffs. The Leafs won the first-round series in six games, and Toronto posted a wild 7-5 victory on Dec. 27 as slight underdogs (+110) in the first meeting this season as the Over (6) easily cashed.

In that late December meeting, left wing Matthew Knies was good for two goals and an assist, including a power-play goal. Right wing William Nylander also had a power-play goal in the victory. Meanwhile, center Auston Matthews was good for a goal and three points, while center Max Domi chipped in with three assists. It wasn't a great effort, but Joseph Woll picked up the win with five goals allowed on 31 shots.

The Leafs were able to chase Linus Ullmark in that first meeting, as he allowed four goals on 14 shots before giving way to Leevi Merilainen, who had 16 saves on 18 shots.

The Senators sputtered out of the gate in the first game back from the Olympic break, losing 2-1 in overtime on home ice to the Detroit Red Wings. The good news for the Senators, going back to before the break, is that the goaltending and defense has been stout lately. Ottawa has allowed just 13 goals in the past seven games, or 1.8 goals per game (GPG). The Under is 4-1 in the past five outings as well.

In one of the crazier betting trends, the Maple Leafs have pushed on the total in four straight, including a 5-1 egg-laying in Florida on Thursday with Woll in between the pipes. Look for Anthony Stolarz to be back in net on home ice, his first appearance at Scotiabank Arena since Jan. 23 against the Golden Knights.

Let's back the Maple Leafs, especially at plus-money, and based on the solid defense of the Senators lately, we'll go low on the total as well.

Maple Leafs ML (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-140 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

The Flames (24-27-6) and Kings (23-21-14) meet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, with a puck drop of 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

Calgary hits the road looking to improve upon its 9-17-2 record away from home. The Kings have actually been much better on the road, as they are just 8-13-7 in Los Angeles this season.

These teams met once before this season, on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, and Calgary came away with a 2-1 win in overtime as moderate underdogs (+145). In fact, the Flames have won four consecutive meetings, sweeping last season's three-game series, and the Kings have scored a total of just four goals in the past four meetings, with exactly one goal in each of the losses.

Calgary returned from the Olympic break with a 4-1 win in San Jose as short underdogs (+105) as the Under (6.5) cashed, as Dustin Wolf did a good job in picking up the win Thursday. Devin Cooley is likely to get the nod Saturday. The Flames have won three of the past four games, and the Under is 3-1-1 in the past five matchups, and 10-3-2 in the previous 15 contests.

Los Angeles was embarrassed on home ice on Thursday, falling 8-1 to the visiting Edmonton Oilers, and that followed up a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Since before the break, the Kings have posted an 0-4-1 record, with the Over going 3-1 in the past four games.

Let's lean on the Flames on the puck line as underdogs, while going Under on the total based on the solid play of Calgary lately, and the inability of Los Angeles to score.

Flames +1.5 Goals (-185 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 (-102 at BetMGM and DraftKings Sportsbook)

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+751 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-102) vs. Senators

Under 6.5 (-135) - Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Under 5.5 (-102) - Flames at Kings

Flames +1.5 Goals (-205) at Kings

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+194 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-102) vs. Senators

Flames +1.5 Goals (-205) at Kings

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+244 at DraftKings Sportsbook)