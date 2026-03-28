This is a huge game for both teams as they look to stay in the postseason race in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are one point back of the New York Islanders, with one game in hand,

The Flyers (35-24-12) and Red Wings (39-25-8) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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The National Hockey League ( NHL ) has 15 games on the slate, with only the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, who played each other Friday night, not on the schedule. The Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins meet at 5:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network, while the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings meet at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Flyers vs Red Wings & Capitals vs Golden Knights – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has 15 games on the slate, with only the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, who played each other Friday night, not on the schedule. The Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins meet at 5:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network, while the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings meet at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

The Flyers (35-24-12) and Red Wings (39-25-8) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This is a huge game for both teams as they look to stay in the postseason race in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are one point back of the New York Islanders, with one game in hand, while Detroit is tied with the Ottawa Senators with 86 points. The Flyers have 82 points, with two games in hand with the Islanders. The Washington Capitals (see below) are in the mix as well with 81 points. It's quite the logjam, as eight teams are within seven points of each other in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia picked up a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday as a moderate favorite (-150) as the Over (5.5) cashed behind Samuel Ersson. The Flyers had five different goal scorers, while Ersson stopped 25 of 26 shots he faced in the win. Left wings Alex Bump, Noah Cates and center Christian Dvorak each had a goal and assist, while right wing Owen Tippett was good for a pair of helpers.

The Flyers have picked up points in seven of the past eight games, going 6-1-1, collecting 13 out of a possible 16 points. That's a good way to at least remain in the mix for a playoff spot. The Under is 6-2 in the past eight games and 14-4 across the past 18 matchups.

The Red Wings stunned the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday as a slight underdog (+115) as the Over (6.5) cashed, earning a strong win to stay in the playoff picture. The Red Wings are still 4-5-2 across the past 11 games, picking up just 10 out of a possible 22 points. All points are crucial, as they're currently on the outside looking in.

The Under is 2-1-1 in the Red Wings' past four games, and 6-3-1 across the previous 10 games. Go low on the total, and go rather aggressively on that, especially with a flat six. Additionally, the home team has won eight straight meetings, so we're not going against that trend.

Red Wings ML (-135 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-115 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbooks)

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Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

The Capitals (36-28-9) and Golden Knights (32-26-15) meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Washington remains in the picture for a playoff spot, as mentioned above, but all points are huge at this point, and it's tough the rest of the way with six games on the road in the final nine matchups, including Saturday.

Vegas is sinking like a stone in the Pacific Division, as it now resides in third place, fumbling away home-ice advantage in the first round to the Edmonton Oilers, at least for now. The Golden Knights are just two points clear of the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot, with the Los Angeles Kings only three points back, and Seattle Kraken five points back and on the rise. It's very possible Vegas could miss the playoffs if it doesn't pull out of its nosedive.

The Golden Knights suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers on Thursday, but they did, at least, collect a point. However, they ceded an extra point to the team they're chasing as well. The Golden Knights are 1-4-1 in the past six games, and 4-10-1 across the past 15 matchups since Feb. 27. The offense is averaging just 1.3 goals per game (GPG) in the past six games, and the Under is 6-1 in the past seven matchups, and 11-3-1 in the past 15 contests.

Vegas lost 3-2 at Washington on Feb. 27, as the Capitals won as slight favorites (-110) while the Under (6) cashed. Let's back the Capitals on the road, and go low on the total.

Capitals ML (+130 at Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1166 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Red Wings ML (-142) vs. Flyers

Under 5.5 (+114) - Red Wings vs. Flyers

Under 6.5 (-134) - Capitals at Golden Knights

Capitals ML (+132) at Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+295 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Red Wings ML (-142) vs. Flyers

Capitals ML (+132) at Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+273 at FanDuel Sportsbook)