Get expert NHL betting picks for Sunday, March 15: best bets for Maple Leafs vs Wild & Predators vs Oilers, along with parlay strategy and insider odds insights.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Maple Leafs vs Wild, Predators vs Oilers – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of four games with a puck drop of 7:00 p.m. ET or later Sunday, including a nationally-televised game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Minnesota Wild on TNT/HBO Max/truTV.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Sunday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild

The Maple Leafs (28-27-12) and Wild (38-17-12) meet at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET in the evening's only nationally-televised game. As you're filling out your NCAA Tournament brackets, you can have the hockey game on in the background!

Toronto is having a horrible week. First off, it is 1-6-3 across the past 10 games since Feb. 25, picking up just five out of a possible 20 points. The Maple Leafs are mired in the basement of an Atlantic Division which they won last season, en route to a second-round finish in the playoffs. This season, barring a miracle, there will be no postseason for Toronto.

The Leafs lost Auston Matthews to a Grade 3 MCL tear and quadriceps contusion, courtesy of a hit from Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks. Gudas was suspended for five games, while Matthews is now out for the season.

It is confirmed that Anthony Stolarz (7-9-3, 3.40 GAA, .890 SV%) will start in the crease for the visitors.

These teams met on Jan. 19 in Toronto, and Minnesota came away with a 6-3 victory as light favorites (-110) as the Over (6) cashed. In that game, Marcus Foligno had a hat trick, including a power-play goal and an empty-net goal, while Vladimir Tarasenko also chipped in with two goals, including a PPG.

The Wild were surprised by the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday, falling as moderate favorites (-195) on home ice behind Filip Gustavsson. Now, Jesper Wallstedt (14-6-6, 2.77 GAA, .912 SV%, 4 SO) gets his chance in the crease, trying to get Minnesota back on track.

Minnesota is still 3-1-2 in the past six games, with Wallstedt on the short end of a pair of 3-2 shootout losses in March. The Wild are also just 2-5 in the past seven games as a favorite on the puck line, so there is some risk. However, we'll take Minnesota laying the goal and a half. Also, let's go low on the total based on Toronto's offensive struggles, along with the fact Matthews is on the shelf.

Wild -1.5 Goals (+100 at Bet365, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-118 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

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Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers

The Predators (29-27-9) and Oilers (32-26-9) meet at Rogers Arena in Edmonton, Alberta at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game is available on ESPN+.

These teams have split the season series 1-1, with the home team winning both games, and the Over cashing in each of the meetings. That includes a 6-2 victory at home by the Oilers on Jan. 6, while the Predators won 4-3 in overtime in the Music City on Jan. 13 as slight underdogs (+105).

Nashville is coming off of a disappointing 4-3 loss in a shootout in Vancouver on Thursdayas the Over (6) cashed. The Predators have gone 2-3-2 across the past seven games, while the Over is 2-1-1 in the past four matchups.

Edmonton suffered a 3-2 overtime loss in St. Louis on Friday and is 0-1-1 in the past two games. Despite the Under cashing against the Blues, the Over is 11-2-3 across the past 16 games since Jan. 22.

The goaltending matchup is likely to feature Juuse Saros (23-19-7, 3.15 GAA, .893 SV%) and Tristan Jarry (15-9-2, 3.37 GAA, .882 SV%, 2 SO), so we should see plenty of goals. The Over is likely the best play on the board. For the side, we'll go with the Oilers on home ice.

Oilers ML (-175 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (-130 at Bet365, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+874 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Wild -1.5 (+100) vs. Maple Leafs

Under 6.5 (-125) - Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Over 6.5 (-130) - Oilers vs. Predators

Oilers ML (-185) vs. Predators

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+208 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Wild -1.5 (+100) vs. Maple Leafs

Oilers ML (-185) vs. Predators

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+218 at DraftKings Sportsbook)