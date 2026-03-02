Expert NHL betting picks for March 2: Back Stars vs Canucks & Hurricanes vs Kraken with best bets, parlays & odds. Boost your bankroll with expert insight!

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Stars vs Canucks & Hurricanes vs Kraken – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has six total games on the schedule for Monday, including a rare afternoon game between the Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators at 2:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. Those teams are meeting in the afternoon, apparently in an effort to show on primetime in Europe, according to NHL.com, as the league looks to build upon momentum of the NHL Global Series in Sweden, and the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Monday's NBA, and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks

The Stars (36-14-9) and Canucks (18-34-7) meet at Rogers Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Dallas arrives in Vancouver with eight consecutive victories, including a pair of wins since play resumed after the Olympic break. In those two wins, Dallas has outscored the opposition 7-3, cashing the Under in each of the matchups.

This game kicks off a quick two-game trip through Western Canada, as the Stars will also play in Calgary on Tuesday night.

The Canucks suffered a 5-1 loss in Seattle on Saturday, and they're 0-1-1 in the two games since the Olympic break, while going 0-3-2 across the past five matchups, 2-15-4 across the previous 21 games, picking up just six out of a possible 42 points.

This is the third and final meeting of the season, and the series is tied 1-1 so far. Dallas won 4-2 in the most recent visit to Vancouver on Nov. 20 as a moderate favorite (-150) as the Under (6.5) cashed. However, the Canucks surprised the Stars 5-3 as moderate underdogs (+135) as the Over (6.5) cashed on Oct. 16.

A lot has changed for Vancouver since that road win, losing Thatcher Demko (knee) for the season, while dealing Quinn Hughes back in mid-December, and Kiefer Sherwood in mid-January. More trades are almost guaranteed to follow, and this could be the final game for players like Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson and, perhaps, Kevin Lankinen.

The Stars are a little pricey to bet straight up, costing nearly two times your potential return. Instead, let's back the puck line, laying the puck and a half, and we'll go with the Under for the total. It's hard to imagine this toothless Vancouver offense making much noise against Jake Oettinger.

Stars -1.5 Goals (+140 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-115 at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken

The Hurricanes (38-15-6) and Kraken (28-22-9) meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Carolina begins a four-game road swing which kicks off in the Emerald City, while also facing three Western Canadian teams.

The Hurricanes enter play with a pair of victories since the Olympic break, averaging 5.0 goals per game (GPG) in the two wins, while allowing 3.0 GPG. The Over has cashed in both of the matchups. Carolina has picked up at least one point in 12 straight games, going 10-0-2 and picking up 22 out of a possible 24 points. The Over has cashed in three of the past four games and five of the past seven contests.

The Kraken have already played three games since the break, winning at home against the Canucks on Saturday, 5-1. However, Seattle 1-2-0 in three games since the break, with the total going 1-1-1.

These teams met at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Jan. 10, as the Hurricanes won 3-2 as huge favorites (-300), although the Kraken covered on the puck line as the Under (6) cashed. Logan Stankoven gave the Hurricanes the early lead, but Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton scored the next two goals, giving Seattle a 2-1 lead in the third period. Jordan Martinook leveled the game midway through the second, though, and William Carrier sent the fans home happy with helpers to Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal.

Brandon Bussi was tasked with just 12 shots in that victory, making 10 saves, while Joey Daccord faced a lot more rubber. He allowed three goals on 36 shots in the loss. Bussi (24-3-1, 2.22 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO) and Daccord (17-13-5, 2.79 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO) are projected to start in the rematch.

Like the Stars above, pun totally intended, the Hurricanes are a bit on the pricey side. If you bet the moneyline, make sure to also pair it with something. It's too much to risk nearly two times your potential return. We'll also go high on the total, as Seattle has been giving, at least against contending teams.

Hurricanes ML (-177 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-130 at DraftKings, Fanatics and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1402 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Stars -1.5 Goals (+136) at Canucks

Under 5.5 (+110) - Stars at Canucks

Over 5.5 (-130) - Hurricanes at Kraken

Hurricanes ML (-192) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+258 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Stars -1.5 Goals (+136) at Canucks

Hurricanes ML (-192) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+271 at DraftKings Sportsbook)