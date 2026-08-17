2026-27 NHL Coach Pressure Index: Ranking All 32 Head Coaches by Job Security

See all 32 NHL coaches ranked by job security, hottest seats and safest bets heading into the new season.
August 17, 2026
2026-27 NHL Coach Pressure Index: Ranking All 32 Head Coaches by Job Security
August 17, 2026
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No coach cracks the "Scorching" tier of RotoWire's 2026-27 Coach Pressure Index, but three are running hot enough to stay in trade-deadline and hot-seat chatter all season. 

Jim Hiller (Toronto), Mike Babcock (Edmonton) and Ryan Craig (Vegas) make up a top tier separated by single digits -- and all three inherited a job with a mandate attached, not a clean slate. 

Hiller walked into an Original Six market as the replacement for Craig Berube after a lengthy coaching search; Babcock returns to an NHL bench for the first time since his 2023 resignation in Columbus, under more media scrutiny than any other hire on this list; and Craig took over in Vegas just days after a Stanley Cup Final loss, in an organization with no patience for a step back. 

The league-wide average score sits at 43.4, squarely in "Cool" territory, which underscores just how much heat these three are absorbing relative to the field. 

Below, a closer look at what's driving each of the top three scores, followed by the full 32-coach index

Data Study
2026-27 NHL Coach Pressure Index
Ranking all 32 head coaches by job security heading into the season, scored across five weighted categories: job security risk, win-now mandate, goaltending volatility, legacy/succession burden, and market scrutiny.
32
Coaches Ranked
43.4
League Avg Score
Hiller (74)
Hottest Seat
Warsofsky & Ruff (24)
Safest Seats
Score reflects overall pressure — higher means a hotter seat. Bar length equals the score out of 100. Bar color follows the tier the coach falls into.
Hot / Scorching (65+)
Warm (50–64)
Cool / Ice Cold (below 50)
1
Jim Hiller
Toronto Maple Leafs
74
Hot
2
Mike Babcock
Edmonton Oilers
70
Hot
3
Ryan Craig
Vegas Golden Knights
65
Hot
4
John Hynes
Minnesota Wild
60
Warm
5
Glen Gulutzan
Dallas Stars
57
Warm
6
Andrew Brunette
Nashville Predators
56
Warm
T-7
Sheldon Keefe
New Jersey Devils
55
Warm
T-7
Peter Laviolette
Los Angeles Kings
55
Warm
T-7
Jared Bednar
Colorado Avalanche
55
Warm
10
Rick Bowness
Columbus Blue Jackets
53
Warm
11
Scott Arniel
Winnipeg Jets
52
Warm
12
Todd McLellan
Detroit Red Wings
51
Warm
13
Manny Malhotra
Vancouver Canucks
48
Cool
T-14
Andre Tourigny
Utah Mammoth
42
Cool
T-14
Marco Sturm
Boston Bruins
42
Cool
T-16
Rod Brind'Amour
Carolina Hurricanes
41
Cool
T-16
Dan Muse
Pittsburgh Penguins
41
Cool
T-16
Spencer Carbery
Washington Capitals
41
Cool
19
Peter DeBoer
New York Islanders
38
Cool
20
Mike Sullivan
New York Rangers
37
Cool
21
Paul Maurice
Florida Panthers
35
Cool
T-22
Joel Quenneville
Anaheim Ducks
34
Ice Cold
T-22
Rick Tocchet
Philadelphia Flyers
34
Ice Cold
24
Martin St. Louis
Montreal Canadiens
32
Ice Cold
T-25
Lane Lambert
Seattle Kraken
31
Ice Cold
T-25
Travis Green
Ottawa Senators
31
Ice Cold
T-27
Jeff Blashill
Chicago Blackhawks
29
Ice Cold
T-27
Jim Montgomery
St. Louis Blues
29
Ice Cold
T-29
Jon Cooper
Tampa Bay Lightning
26
Ice Cold
T-29
Ryan Huska
Calgary Flames
26
Ice Cold
T-31
Ryan Warsofsky
San Jose Sharks
24
Ice Cold
T-31
Lindy Ruff
Buffalo Sabres
24
Ice Cold
The same 32 coaches grouped into their pressure tiers. No coach graded into the top "Scorching" band (80–100) this offseason.
Hot3 coaches
65–79 · On a short leash
1
Jim Hiller
Toronto Maple Leafs
74
2
Mike Babcock
Edmonton Oilers
70
3
Ryan Craig
Vegas Golden Knights
65
Warm9 coaches
50–64 · Modest pressure, no crisis
4
John Hynes
Minnesota Wild
60
5
Glen Gulutzan
Dallas Stars
57
6
Andrew Brunette
Nashville Predators
56
T-7
Sheldon Keefe
New Jersey Devils
55
T-7
Peter Laviolette
Los Angeles Kings
55
T-7
Jared Bednar
Colorado Avalanche
55
10
Rick Bowness
Columbus Blue Jackets
53
11
Scott Arniel
Winnipeg Jets
52
12
Todd McLellan
Detroit Red Wings
51
Cool9 coaches
35–49 · Comfortable footing
13
Manny Malhotra
Vancouver Canucks
48
T-14
Andre Tourigny
Utah Mammoth
42
T-14
Marco Sturm
Boston Bruins
42
T-16
Rod Brind'Amour
Carolina Hurricanes
41
T-16
Dan Muse
Pittsburgh Penguins
41
T-16
Spencer Carbery
Washington Capitals
41
19
Peter DeBoer
New York Islanders
38
20
Mike Sullivan
New York Rangers
37
21
Paul Maurice
Florida Panthers
35
Ice Cold11 coaches
Below 35 · Little to no pressure
T-22
Joel Quenneville
Anaheim Ducks
34
T-22
Rick Tocchet
Philadelphia Flyers
34
24
Martin St. Louis
Montreal Canadiens
32
T-25
Lane Lambert
Seattle Kraken
31
T-25
Travis Green
Ottawa Senators
31
T-27
Jeff Blashill
Chicago Blackhawks
29
T-27
Jim Montgomery
St. Louis Blues
29
T-29
Jon Cooper
Tampa Bay Lightning
26
T-29
Ryan Huska
Calgary Flames
26
T-31
Ryan Warsofsky
San Jose Sharks
24
T-31
Lindy Ruff
Buffalo Sabres
24
Each of the NHL's 32 head coaches is scored on a 100-point composite across five weighted categories, reflecting contract status, front-office commentary, roster expectations, crease stability, and market intensity heading into the 2026-27 season.
30 pts
Job Security Risk
Contract status, front-office public commentary, and how directly the coach's seat has been discussed.
20 pts
Win-Now Mandate
How immediate the front office's expectation for on-ice results is, given the current roster.
20 pts
Goaltending Situation Volatility
Stability — or lack thereof — in the crease, which can make or break a coach's season.
15 pts
Legacy/Succession Burden
Pressure tied to following a beloved predecessor or being viewed as a bridge to the next hire.
15 pts
Market/Media Scrutiny
Intensity of the local market and press coverage the coach operates under.
Tiers
Scorching (80–100)Job in serious jeopardy
Hot (65–79)On a short leash
Warm (50–64)Modest pressure, no crisis
Cool (35–49)Comfortable footing
Ice Cold (below 35)Little to no pressure
Data & methodology: RotoWire staff analysis. Tied ranks reflect identical composite scores. Updated: August 2026.

Methodology

Each of the NHL's 32 head coaches is scored on a 100-point composite across five weighted categories: Job Security Risk (30 pts), Win-Now Mandate (20 pts), Goaltending Situation Volatility (20 pts), Legacy/Succession Burden (15 pts), and Market/Media Scrutiny (15 pts). 

Coaches are tiered as Scorching (80-100), Hot (65-79), Warm (50-64), Cool (35-49), or Ice Cold (below 35), with scores reflecting contract status, front-office commentary, roster expectations, crease stability, and market intensity heading into the 2026-27 season.

See also our NBA and NFL Coach Pressure Indexes heading into the leagues' respective seasons.

Hottest Seats Entering 2026-27

Jim Hiller, Toronto Maple Leafs (74, Hot): Toronto hired Hiller after parting ways with Craig Berube and running a lengthy coaching search -- a process that itself sends a signal: ownership wanted a specific voice, and if that hire doesn't produce answers in net and in the room quickly, the leash shortens fast in the league's most scrutinized market. 

Hiller inherits a core that's been asked to get over the hump for the better part of a decade, and Toronto's media environment turns every early-season slump into a referendum on the bench. His scores in Job Security Risk and Market/Media Scrutiny both rank among the league's highest.

Mike Babcock, Edmonton Oilers (70, Hot): No hire on this list carries more built-in scrutiny. Babcock returns to an NHL bench for the first time since resigning in Columbus in 2023 amid allegations he violated players' privacy, and the backlash to Edmonton's decision -- from fans, media and former players alike -- means every practice, quote and lineup call will be filtered through that lens. 

Layer in a roster still built around a Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl window that hasn't produced a title, and Edmonton becomes the rare team where the coach's off-ice storyline may draw as much attention as its on-ice results, a dynamic that shows up directly in his Market/Media Scrutiny score.

Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights (65, Hot): Vegas promoted Craig from within just days after John Tortorella was let go following a Stanley Cup Final loss -- and a franchise that has already fired a Cup-winning coach isn't going to hand a long runway to anyone, first-time NHL head coach or not. 

Craig steps into a roster still built to contend immediately, with the front office on record expecting a return trip deep into the playoffs, which keeps his Win-Now Mandate score right in line with the two coaches ahead of him. How he handles the goaltending mix and locker-room voice in his first camp will set the tone for how quickly that score moves in either direction.

2026-27 NHL Coach Pressure Index

Rank

Head Coach

Team

Score

Tier

1

Jim HillerToronto Maple Leafs

74

Hot

2

Mike BabcockEdmonton Oilers

70

Hot

3

Ryan CraigVegas Golden Knights

65

Hot

4

John HynesMinnesota Wild

60

Warm

5

Glen GulutzanDallas Stars

57

Warm

6

Andrew BrunetteNashville Predators

56

Warm

T-7

Sheldon KeefeNew Jersey Devils

55

Warm

T-7

Peter LavioletteLos Angeles Kings

55

Warm

T-7

Jared BednarColorado Avalanche

55

Warm

10

Rick BownessColumbus Blue Jackets

53

Warm

11

Scott ArnielWinnipeg Jets

52

Warm

12

Todd McLellanDetroit Red Wings

51

Warm

13

Manny MalhotraVancouver Canucks

48

Cool

T-14

Andre TourignyUtah Mammoth

42

Cool

T-14

Marco SturmBoston Bruins

42

Cool

T-16

Rod Brind'AmourCarolina Hurricanes

41

Cool

T-16

Dan MusePittsburgh Penguins

41

Cool

T-16

Spencer CarberyWashington Capitals

41

Cool

19

Peter DeBoerNew York Islanders

38

Cool

20

Mike SullivanNew York Rangers

37

Cool

21

Paul MauriceFlorida Panthers

35

Cool

T-22

Joel QuennevilleAnaheim Ducks

34

Ice Cold

T-22

Rick TocchetPhiladelphia Flyers

34

Ice Cold

24

Martin St. LouisMontreal Canadiens

32

Ice Cold

T-25

Lane LambertSeattle Kraken

31

Ice Cold

T-25

Travis GreenOttawa Senators

31

Ice Cold

T-27

Jeff BlashillChicago Blackhawks

29

Ice Cold

T-27

Jim MontgomerySt. Louis Blues

29

Ice Cold

T-29

Jon CooperTampa Bay Lightning

26

Ice Cold

T-29

Ryan HuskaCalgary Flames

26

Ice Cold

T-31

Ryan WarsofskySan Jose Sharks

24

Ice Cold

T-31

Lindy RuffBuffalo Sabres

24

Ice Cold

League Average

43.4

 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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