See all 32 NHL coaches ranked by job security, hottest seats and safest bets heading into the new season.

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No coach cracks the "Scorching" tier of RotoWire's 2026-27 Coach Pressure Index, but three are running hot enough to stay in trade-deadline and hot-seat chatter all season.

Jim Hiller (Toronto), Mike Babcock (Edmonton) and Ryan Craig (Vegas) make up a top tier separated by single digits -- and all three inherited a job with a mandate attached, not a clean slate.

Hiller walked into an Original Six market as the replacement for Craig Berube after a lengthy coaching search; Babcock returns to an NHL bench for the first time since his 2023 resignation in Columbus, under more media scrutiny than any other hire on this list; and Craig took over in Vegas just days after a Stanley Cup Final loss, in an organization with no patience for a step back.

The league-wide average score sits at 43.4, squarely in "Cool" territory, which underscores just how much heat these three are absorbing relative to the field.

Below, a closer look at what's driving each of the top three scores, followed by the full 32-coach index

Data Study 2026-27 NHL Coach Pressure Index Ranking all 32 head coaches by job security heading into the season, scored across five weighted categories: job security risk, win-now mandate, goaltending volatility, legacy/succession burden, and market scrutiny. 32 Coaches Ranked 43.4 League Avg Score Hiller (74) Hottest Seat Warsofsky & Ruff (24) Safest Seats Full Rankings By Tier Methodology Score reflects overall pressure — higher means a hotter seat. Bar length equals the score out of 100. Bar color follows the tier the coach falls into. Hot / Scorching (65+) Warm (50–64) Cool / Ice Cold (below 50) 1 Jim Hiller Toronto Maple Leafs 74 Hot 2 Mike Babcock Edmonton Oilers 70 Hot 3 Ryan Craig Vegas Golden Knights 65 Hot 4 John Hynes Minnesota Wild 60 Warm 5 Glen Gulutzan Dallas Stars 57 Warm 6 Andrew Brunette Nashville Predators 56 Warm T-7 Sheldon Keefe New Jersey Devils 55 Warm T-7 Peter Laviolette Los Angeles Kings 55 Warm T-7 Jared Bednar Colorado Avalanche 55 Warm 10 Rick Bowness Columbus Blue Jackets 53 Warm 11 Scott Arniel Winnipeg Jets 52 Warm 12 Todd McLellan Detroit Red Wings 51 Warm 13 Manny Malhotra Vancouver Canucks 48 Cool T-14 Andre Tourigny Utah Mammoth 42 Cool T-14 Marco Sturm Boston Bruins 42 Cool T-16 Rod Brind'Amour Carolina Hurricanes 41 Cool T-16 Dan Muse Pittsburgh Penguins 41 Cool T-16 Spencer Carbery Washington Capitals 41 Cool 19 Peter DeBoer New York Islanders 38 Cool 20 Mike Sullivan New York Rangers 37 Cool 21 Paul Maurice Florida Panthers 35 Cool T-22 Joel Quenneville Anaheim Ducks 34 Ice Cold T-22 Rick Tocchet Philadelphia Flyers 34 Ice Cold 24 Martin St. Louis Montreal Canadiens 32 Ice Cold T-25 Lane Lambert Seattle Kraken 31 Ice Cold T-25 Travis Green Ottawa Senators 31 Ice Cold T-27 Jeff Blashill Chicago Blackhawks 29 Ice Cold T-27 Jim Montgomery St. Louis Blues 29 Ice Cold T-29 Jon Cooper Tampa Bay Lightning 26 Ice Cold T-29 Ryan Huska Calgary Flames 26 Ice Cold T-31 Ryan Warsofsky San Jose Sharks 24 Ice Cold T-31 Lindy Ruff Buffalo Sabres 24 Ice Cold The same 32 coaches grouped into their pressure tiers. No coach graded into the top "Scorching" band (80–100) this offseason. Hot 3 coaches 65–79 · On a short leash 1 Toronto Maple Leafs Jim Hiller 74 2 Edmonton Oilers Mike Babcock 70 3 Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Craig 65 Warm 9 coaches 50–64 · Modest pressure, no crisis 4 Minnesota Wild John Hynes 60 5 Dallas Stars Glen Gulutzan 57 6 Nashville Predators Andrew Brunette 56 T-7 New Jersey Devils Sheldon Keefe 55 T-7 Los Angeles Kings Peter Laviolette 55 T-7 Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar 55 10 Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Bowness 53 11 Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel 52 12 Detroit Red Wings Todd McLellan 51 Cool 9 coaches 35–49 · Comfortable footing 13 Vancouver Canucks Manny Malhotra 48 T-14 Utah Mammoth Andre Tourigny 42 T-14 Boston Bruins Marco Sturm 42 T-16 Carolina Hurricanes Rod Brind'Amour 41 T-16 Pittsburgh Penguins Dan Muse 41 T-16 Washington Capitals Spencer Carbery 41 19 New York Islanders Peter DeBoer 38 20 New York Rangers Mike Sullivan 37 21 Florida Panthers Paul Maurice 35 Ice Cold 11 coaches Below 35 · Little to no pressure T-22 Anaheim Ducks Joel Quenneville 34 T-22 Philadelphia Flyers Rick Tocchet 34 24 Montreal Canadiens Martin St. Louis 32 T-25 Seattle Kraken Lane Lambert 31 T-25 Ottawa Senators Travis Green 31 T-27 Chicago Blackhawks Jeff Blashill 29 T-27 St. Louis Blues Jim Montgomery 29 T-29 Tampa Bay Lightning Jon Cooper 26 T-29 Calgary Flames Ryan Huska 26 T-31 San Jose Sharks Ryan Warsofsky 24 T-31 Buffalo Sabres Lindy Ruff 24 Each of the NHL's 32 head coaches is scored on a 100-point composite across five weighted categories, reflecting contract status, front-office commentary, roster expectations, crease stability, and market intensity heading into the 2026-27 season. 30 pts Job Security Risk Contract status, front-office public commentary, and how directly the coach's seat has been discussed. 20 pts Win-Now Mandate How immediate the front office's expectation for on-ice results is, given the current roster. 20 pts Goaltending Situation Volatility Stability — or lack thereof — in the crease, which can make or break a coach's season. 15 pts Legacy/Succession Burden Pressure tied to following a beloved predecessor or being viewed as a bridge to the next hire. 15 pts Market/Media Scrutiny Intensity of the local market and press coverage the coach operates under. Tiers Scorching (80–100) Job in serious jeopardy Hot (65–79) On a short leash Warm (50–64) Modest pressure, no crisis Cool (35–49) Comfortable footing Ice Cold (below 35) Little to no pressure

Methodology

Each of the NHL's 32 head coaches is scored on a 100-point composite across five weighted categories: Job Security Risk (30 pts), Win-Now Mandate (20 pts), Goaltending Situation Volatility (20 pts), Legacy/Succession Burden (15 pts), and Market/Media Scrutiny (15 pts).

Coaches are tiered as Scorching (80-100), Hot (65-79), Warm (50-64), Cool (35-49), or Ice Cold (below 35), with scores reflecting contract status, front-office commentary, roster expectations, crease stability, and market intensity heading into the 2026-27 season.

See also our NBA and NFL Coach Pressure Indexes heading into the leagues' respective seasons.

Hottest Seats Entering 2026-27

Jim Hiller, Toronto Maple Leafs (74, Hot): Toronto hired Hiller after parting ways with Craig Berube and running a lengthy coaching search -- a process that itself sends a signal: ownership wanted a specific voice, and if that hire doesn't produce answers in net and in the room quickly, the leash shortens fast in the league's most scrutinized market.

Hiller inherits a core that's been asked to get over the hump for the better part of a decade, and Toronto's media environment turns every early-season slump into a referendum on the bench. His scores in Job Security Risk and Market/Media Scrutiny both rank among the league's highest.

Mike Babcock, Edmonton Oilers (70, Hot): No hire on this list carries more built-in scrutiny. Babcock returns to an NHL bench for the first time since resigning in Columbus in 2023 amid allegations he violated players' privacy, and the backlash to Edmonton's decision -- from fans, media and former players alike -- means every practice, quote and lineup call will be filtered through that lens.

Layer in a roster still built around a Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl window that hasn't produced a title, and Edmonton becomes the rare team where the coach's off-ice storyline may draw as much attention as its on-ice results, a dynamic that shows up directly in his Market/Media Scrutiny score.

Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights (65, Hot): Vegas promoted Craig from within just days after John Tortorella was let go following a Stanley Cup Final loss -- and a franchise that has already fired a Cup-winning coach isn't going to hand a long runway to anyone, first-time NHL head coach or not.

Craig steps into a roster still built to contend immediately, with the front office on record expecting a return trip deep into the playoffs, which keeps his Win-Now Mandate score right in line with the two coaches ahead of him. How he handles the goaltending mix and locker-room voice in his first camp will set the tone for how quickly that score moves in either direction.

2026-27 NHL Coach Pressure Index