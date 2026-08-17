No coach cracks the "Scorching" tier of RotoWire's 2026-27 Coach Pressure Index, but three are running hot enough to stay in trade-deadline and hot-seat chatter all season.
Jim Hiller (Toronto), Mike Babcock (Edmonton) and Ryan Craig (Vegas) make up a top tier separated by single digits -- and all three inherited a job with a mandate attached, not a clean slate.
Hiller walked into an Original Six market as the replacement for Craig Berube after a lengthy coaching search; Babcock returns to an NHL bench for the first time since his 2023 resignation in Columbus, under more media scrutiny than any other hire on this list; and Craig took over in Vegas just days after a Stanley Cup Final loss, in an organization with no patience for a step back.
The league-wide average score sits at 43.4, squarely in "Cool" territory, which underscores just how much heat these three are absorbing relative to the field.
Below, a closer look at what's driving each of the top three scores, followed by the full 32-coach index
Methodology
Each of the NHL's 32 head coaches is scored on a 100-point composite across five weighted categories: Job Security Risk (30 pts), Win-Now Mandate (20 pts), Goaltending Situation Volatility (20 pts), Legacy/Succession Burden (15 pts), and Market/Media Scrutiny (15 pts).
Coaches are tiered as Scorching (80-100), Hot (65-79), Warm (50-64), Cool (35-49), or Ice Cold (below 35), with scores reflecting contract status, front-office commentary, roster expectations, crease stability, and market intensity heading into the 2026-27 season.
See also our NBA and NFL Coach Pressure Indexes heading into the leagues' respective seasons.
Hottest Seats Entering 2026-27
Jim Hiller, Toronto Maple Leafs (74, Hot): Toronto hired Hiller after parting ways with Craig Berube and running a lengthy coaching search -- a process that itself sends a signal: ownership wanted a specific voice, and if that hire doesn't produce answers in net and in the room quickly, the leash shortens fast in the league's most scrutinized market.
Hiller inherits a core that's been asked to get over the hump for the better part of a decade, and Toronto's media environment turns every early-season slump into a referendum on the bench. His scores in Job Security Risk and Market/Media Scrutiny both rank among the league's highest.
Mike Babcock, Edmonton Oilers (70, Hot): No hire on this list carries more built-in scrutiny. Babcock returns to an NHL bench for the first time since resigning in Columbus in 2023 amid allegations he violated players' privacy, and the backlash to Edmonton's decision -- from fans, media and former players alike -- means every practice, quote and lineup call will be filtered through that lens.
Layer in a roster still built around a Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl window that hasn't produced a title, and Edmonton becomes the rare team where the coach's off-ice storyline may draw as much attention as its on-ice results, a dynamic that shows up directly in his Market/Media Scrutiny score.
Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights (65, Hot): Vegas promoted Craig from within just days after John Tortorella was let go following a Stanley Cup Final loss -- and a franchise that has already fired a Cup-winning coach isn't going to hand a long runway to anyone, first-time NHL head coach or not.
Craig steps into a roster still built to contend immediately, with the front office on record expecting a return trip deep into the playoffs, which keeps his Win-Now Mandate score right in line with the two coaches ahead of him. How he handles the goaltending mix and locker-room voice in his first camp will set the tone for how quickly that score moves in either direction.
2026-27 NHL Coach Pressure Index
Rank
Head Coach
Team
Score
Tier
1
|Jim Hiller
|Toronto Maple Leafs
74
Hot
2
|Mike Babcock
|Edmonton Oilers
70
Hot
3
|Ryan Craig
|Vegas Golden Knights
65
Hot
4
|John Hynes
|Minnesota Wild
60
Warm
5
|Glen Gulutzan
|Dallas Stars
57
Warm
6
|Andrew Brunette
|Nashville Predators
56
Warm
T-7
|Sheldon Keefe
|New Jersey Devils
55
Warm
T-7
|Peter Laviolette
|Los Angeles Kings
55
Warm
T-7
|Jared Bednar
|Colorado Avalanche
55
Warm
10
|Rick Bowness
|Columbus Blue Jackets
53
Warm
11
|Scott Arniel
|Winnipeg Jets
52
Warm
12
|Todd McLellan
|Detroit Red Wings
51
Warm
13
|Manny Malhotra
|Vancouver Canucks
48
Cool
T-14
|Andre Tourigny
|Utah Mammoth
42
Cool
T-14
|Marco Sturm
|Boston Bruins
42
Cool
T-16
|Rod Brind'Amour
|Carolina Hurricanes
41
Cool
T-16
|Dan Muse
|Pittsburgh Penguins
41
Cool
T-16
|Spencer Carbery
|Washington Capitals
41
Cool
19
|Peter DeBoer
|New York Islanders
38
Cool
20
|Mike Sullivan
|New York Rangers
37
Cool
21
|Paul Maurice
|Florida Panthers
35
Cool
T-22
|Joel Quenneville
|Anaheim Ducks
34
Ice Cold
T-22
|Rick Tocchet
|Philadelphia Flyers
34
Ice Cold
24
|Martin St. Louis
|Montreal Canadiens
32
Ice Cold
T-25
|Lane Lambert
|Seattle Kraken
31
Ice Cold
T-25
|Travis Green
|Ottawa Senators
31
Ice Cold
T-27
|Jeff Blashill
|Chicago Blackhawks
29
Ice Cold
T-27
|Jim Montgomery
|St. Louis Blues
29
Ice Cold
T-29
|Jon Cooper
|Tampa Bay Lightning
26
Ice Cold
T-29
|Ryan Huska
|Calgary Flames
26
Ice Cold
T-31
|Ryan Warsofsky
|San Jose Sharks
24
Ice Cold
T-31
|Lindy Ruff
|Buffalo Sabres
24
Ice Cold
|League Average
43.4