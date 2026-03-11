Rookie Ivan Demidov, who should have more life in his legs than some of his teammates come Wednesday, makes for a top DraftKings NHL DFS value play.

This is a week of busy-light-busy-light for the NHL, and Wednesday is one of the "light" days. Quite light, in fact. There are only two games on the schedule, both starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Hey, that's enough for some NHL DFS action! Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Canadiens are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they visit the Senators. Philadelphia and Washington are squaring off with both teams on the first leg of a back-to-back, and both teams have starter/backup dynamics such that who gets tapped to be in net Wednesday definitely matters from a DFS perspective.

GOALIE

Dan Vladar, PHI vs. WAS ($7,800): The Canadiens are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but they are also in the top four in goals per game. Washington is average on that front, and Vladar (assuming he gets the start) is at home. The Flyers are in the top five in shots on net allowed per game, a sizable part of why Vladar has a 2.52 GAA. Thus, Vladar stands out to me as the top option.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Ivan Demidov, MON at OTT ($4,700): As a 20-year-old rookie, Demidov should have more life in his legs than some of his teammates come Wednesday. He's also on the top power-play unit and has 14 points with the extra man. The Senators have the 30th-ranked penalty kill, so having somebody potentially in line for some real power-play time is what I am looking for from the Canadiens.

STACK TO CONSIDER

Senators vs. Canadiens

Dylan Cozens (C - $6,000), Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,200), Ridly Greig (W - $3,600)

The Canadiens are in the bottom 10 in GAA and penalty-kill percentage and playing on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. That makes turning to the Senators an easy decision for me. Each of the top-two lines for Ottawa features two members of the first power-play unit. I opted for this line because the "third guy" has been better than the other line.

Cozens had a 30-goal season with the Sabres, so his 23 goals and 49 points through 63 games for the Senators hasn't come out of nowhere. However, his role with the power play is definitely more robust, and he has 26 points with the extra man. Tkachuk has a point in each of his last seven games. He's also put at least three shots on net in 11 of his last 12 outings, and he's in line to really attack a defense that played Tuesday. Greig is the "third guy," the one I like more than Claude Giroux. He has 27 points in 58 games, but he also has a point in two of his last three games. Meanwhile, Giroux doesn't have a point in any of his last eight contests.

DEFENSEMAN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. MON ($4,800): Jake Sanderson is now considered week-to-week, and it isn't unrelated that Chabot played 4:45 on the power play in Ottawa's last game. Chabot has six points in his last five contests, but now he also has a role on the top power-play unit. He also has a matchup with a bottom-10 penalty kill playing its second game in as many days.

