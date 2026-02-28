NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28

Hey, it's an actual weekend of NHL! Remember those? Saturday sees seven games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. This is the time of the year where weekend afternoons are more about hockey action. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations to get you back in the swing of things.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two teams on the second leg of a back-to-back with both on the road as Buffalo visits Tampa while Washington heads to Montreal.

GOALIES

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. VAN ($8,000): Grubauer's first game back from the Olympics didn't go well, though the German has posted a 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage overall. Facing the Canucks could at least help him get a win as they're bottom-10 for goals and shots and last in GAA.

Jakub Dobes, MON vs. WAS ($7,900): Dobes has registered an .899 save percentage and 2.78 GAA through his last six outings. That GAA isn't terrible, even if the defense in front of him has helped out a bit. The Capitals are average in terms of offense, but also come into Saturday on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brandon Hagel, TAM vs. BUF ($7,500): Hagel is going to recorded his third 30-goal effort from the last four campaigns while also tallying 154 shots this season. That last stat is what stands out to me as the Sabres are bottom-eight in shots allowed and will be away for the second straight night. Buffalo's goaltending has been better than expected, though Hagel should get a few chances to light the lamp.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON vs. WAS ($5,200): Fresh off being the hero for Slovakia, Slafkovsky picked up an assist and blocked three shots in his first game back for Montreal and is now up to 46 points on the year. The Canadiens will catch former goaltender Charlie Lindgren on Saturday with his .891 save percentage the last two seasons and currently carrying a 3.37 GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Kraken vs. Canucks

Matty Beniers (C - $4,800), Jared McCann (W - $5,600), Jordan Eberle (W - $4,700)

As mentioned earlier, the Canucks are last in GAA at 3.64 goals per game. They also maintain the league's worst penalty kill. Seattle's top line are also part of the lead power play, so that'll certainly help in this matchup.

Beniers was cold before the break, so he's the sort of player who might not have minded having time off. He does have 37 points, including 10 on the power play. McCann battled injury, but Seattle's all-time leading goal scorer has 16 of those to go with 15 assists across 34 appearances that also covers 12 PPPs. Eberle has bounced back after a rough campaign last year and has already potted 20 goals for the first time since 2022-23. He's also supplied 14 points while up a man.

Senators at Maple Leafs

Tim Stutzle (C - $6,600), Drake Batherson (W - $5,000), Claude Giroux (W - $3,700)

The Leafs have been unexpectedly porous on defense. In addition to a 3.42 GAA, they've allowed a league-high average of 31.8 shots. Ottawa has split up its two elite forwards - at least for now - and I've opted for the first trio with Stutzle over the second one featuring Brady Tkachuk.

Stutzle has picked up where he left off and currently riding an eight-game scoring streak. He's also shooting much more than last season directing 145 pucks on net. Batherson hasn't notched a goal in a while, yet still has 19 overall alongside 30 assists. He's an asset on the power play, where he's recorded 18 points. Though Giroux is 38 and not the player he once was, he remains a viable NHLer with 39 points and a plus-15.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandt Clarke, LOS vs. CGY ($4,900): There hasn't been a full-on passing of the torch between Clarke and Drew Doughty, but they've gotten closer to equal roles. Doughty is also banged up, so Clarke's role on Saturday could be even larger. He's produced 29 points with over 110 shots and blocked shots. Dustin Wolf has been excellent at home, but has struggled to a 3.80 GAA and .877 save percentage on the road.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. VAN ($4,600): Dunn is at 34 points and could get to double-digit goals for the fourth straight season. He's also one point away from reaching 20 power-play points for the first time. That power-play production is definitely encouraging as the Canucks carry the league's worst penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.