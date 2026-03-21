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Saturday's NHL schedule is stretched out, which only leaves us with five games starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. You can still play DFS, and here are my lineup recommendations. Good luck!

SLATE PREVIEW

Only one team is on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday with the Leafs traveling to Ottawa. There are several clubs that'll also be in action on Sunday, where some of those situations will matter for goalie selection.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, STL at VAN ($8,400): Both teams carry horrendous offenses, and the Blues are actually slightly worse as they're bottom-five in both goals and shots while the Canucks are only terrible for the first stat). I can envision Binnington playing well on Saturday. And that's harder with Kevin Lankinen. For what it's worth, Binnington has posted a .924 save percentage through four starts since returning from the Olympics.

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. TOR ($8,100): Ullmark has struggled to an .899 save percentage since coming back. But thanks to his defense, he's registered a 2.37 GAA over those 11 outings. The Leafs are average in terms of offense and are now without Auston Matthews while also on the second day of a back-to-back.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. TOR ($6,800): Batherson has notched 11 points across his last 10 appearances - including eight goals - while also producing at least three pucks on net five times in the last 11. The Leafs rank last in shots allowed while also being the only team on the slate that skated on Friday.

Anthony Cirelli, TAM at EDM ($4,400): Cirelli has tallied one goal and two assists during each of his last two games. He likely won't do that again on Saturday, yet it's not out of the realm of possibility. After all, the Oilers maintain a bottom-five 3.37 GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Blues at Canucks

Robert Thomas (C - $6,700), Dylan Holloway (W - $6,400), Jimmy Snuggerud (W - $5,4000

The Canucks aren't just at the bottom for GAA and penalty-kill percentage. They're also comfortably last on both fronts. And bottom-five in shots allowed. As Vancouver marches toward finishing with the worst record, the Blues have a chance to put together a rare scoring effort in this matchup.

Thomas didn't get moved and has been productive this month having racked up 12 points. Holloway has benefited from recently skating with Thomas via seven goals on 37 shots to go with seven assists over his last 11 outings. The rookie Snuggerud has also come on of late with 21 of his 36 points coming during the last 17.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. TOR ($5,400): With Jake Sanderson out, Chabot has taken on a sizable role for the Sens logging at least 27 minutes in each of his last five games. He's also notched eight points and 20 shots from the last 10. Toronto allows more shots on net than any other team and are also unsurprisingly bottom-five in GAA.

Cam Fowler, STL at VAN ($3,200): Fowler is another St. Louis player that stayed put at the deadline. And like Thomas, he's gone on to thrive having picked up seven points through his last eight matchups. I mentioned how bad the Canucks have been defensively. They come into Saturday with a 3.71 GAA while the 31st-ranked Sharks are at 3.55.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.