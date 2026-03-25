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After the league had 15 games Tuesday, we have a light slate with two matchups Wednesday. Here are my recommendations among those limited options.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto and Boston are each playing for the second consecutive night. The fatigue might negatively impact those squads Wednesday, but there aren't enough choices to completely avoid those teams.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at TOR ($7,300): Shesterkin is having a strong season with a 22-15-6 record, 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage in 44 outings. He'll look for a repeat performance against Toronto after turning aside 30 of 32 shots en route to a 6-2 win March 5. As noted above, the Maple Leafs are going into this game tired, and Toronto has been struggling since the Olympic break.

VALUE PLAYS

Josh Doan, BUF vs. BOS ($5,400): Doan has two goals and three points across his past four appearances. He's collected 23 goals and 47 points, including 17 with the man advantage, in 71 outings in 2025-26.

Tye Kartye, NYR at TOR ($3,400): Kartye has just 17 points (six goals) in 53 outings between Seattle and the Rangers this season. However, he's recorded a point in each of his past two games (one goal, one assist), so if you're looking for an affordable forward who's heating up, Kartye is a decent option given the limited options.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers at Maple Leafs

Mika Zibanejad (W - $6,900), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,300), Gabe Perreault (W - $4,500)

I likely wouldn't recommend this line on a busier night, but this unit has considerable appeal regardless. Zibanejad is the clear highlight. He's on a six-game scoring streak in which he's accumulated three goals and seven points, which gives him 30 goals and 67 points in 70 appearances in 2025-26.

His linemates aren't as impressive, but they have reasonable salaries. Lafreniere has 20 goals and 47 points in 71 outings in 2025-26. Perreault has just 20 points in 38 appearances, but he's been effective recently, supplying four goals and 12 points over his past 12 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. BOS ($7,000): Dahlin has two goals and five points across his active three-game scoring streak. He's up to 15 goals and 65 points in 67 appearances this season. That includes five goals and 21 points with the man advantage.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at BUF ($6,700): McAvoy has been held off the scoresheet just once across his past 11 outings, contributing five goals and 13 points in that span. He has 10 goals and 54 points in 59 outings in 2025-26, which puts him just two points shy of the career high that he set in the 2021-22 regular season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.