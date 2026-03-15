It's Selection Sunday. It's Oscar Night. It's also a Sunday with four NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. You can enjoy all of that - at least to some degree - and here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Five of the eight teams also played on Saturday with only the Predators-Oilers matchup featuring two rested clubs. The Wild and Leafs play each other, with the former home for both of their back-to-back. Montreal hosts Anaheim, though the latter did start Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT for some extra rest. And lastly, the Kraken welcome a a rested Panthers squad.

GOALIES

Jesper Wallstedt, MIN vs. TOR ($8,200): Wallstedt has received less attention as the season has gone on, but he still has a 2.77 GAA and .912 save percentage through 27 appearances. Toronto is average in terms of goals, though Auston Matthews is now out for the rest of the season. The Leafs are also subpar defensively, so there's a good chance Wallstedt gets a win.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at SEA ($7,500): Seattle is the only one of the eight teams in action ranked bottom-10 for goals scored while also bottom-five in shots. And as previously mentioned, the Kraken skated Saturday while the Panthers didn't. Recommending Bobrovsky mostly comes down to all of that with little to do regarding his personal play.

VALUE PLAY

Ivan Demidov, MON vs. ANA ($5,300): Demidov is only 20 while logging a decent portion of his minutes on the power play, so he may be better suited than most to playing for a second straight day. He's also quite productive having notched 52 points. The Ducks saved Lukas Dostal for Sunday and the team enters with a 3.51 GAA, so this is still a favorable matchup for Demidov and other Habs.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Panthers at Kraken

Anton Lundell (C - $5,800), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,300), Eetu Luostarinen (W - $4,500)

The Panthers are banged up, though their top line is still worth stacking. Two of these players participate on the first power play and will be facing a Seattle side ranked 31st on the penalty kill in action for the second straight night.

If Aleksander Barkov were healthy, Lundell wouldn't be up for many power-play minutes. He's taken advantage of the added responsibility by tallying 14 points with the extra man and a personal-best of 43 overall. It's important to note Tkachuk has only made 18 appearances this season where he's racked up 20 points - 11 of those PPPs - and 55 shots. Luostarinen doesn't see much time while up a man, but does have 24 points while currently skating beside two productive teammates.

DEFENSEMEN

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at SEA ($4,400): Ekblad has only managed five points on the power play, but keep in mind Seth Jones was receiving most of those minutes until he got hurt. Ekblad has averaged 3:03 on that group over his last six outings where he's notched two assists. That role bodes well as the Canucks sit last in the league on the penalty kill.

Brady Skjei, NAS at EDM ($3,800): Roman Josi is clearly the Preds' top blueliner. But if you want to save some salary, Skjei represents a solid selection as he skates with Josi on the lead pairing while averaging 22:23. He's also registered 19 points with a 1.1 shooting percentage that proves his bad luck. The Oilers have posted a 3.40 GAA, so even a single point from Skjei would benefit your DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.