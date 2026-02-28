NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28

Load up on Habs for your Saturday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups as they'll be hosting a Washington squad playing their second game in as many days.

Not only is the NHL back in full swing, but they can really stretch out on Saturdays with football season long over. That also means a few afternoon games with another seven on the slate starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations. Good luck!

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday as the Capitals are visiting the Canadiens and the Sabres in Tampa to face the Lightning.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. BUF ($8,000): Vasilevskiy had a real "Too bad I missed the Olympics!" start in his first game back by making 32 saves on 34 shots. He also picked up a win, his ninth in as many starts. Vasilevskiy is a strong contender to win the Vezina (again), so I'm not too worried about the Sabres. They are decidedly above average in goals per game, but are also on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

Darcy Kuemper, LOS vs. CGY ($7,500): Kuemper has definitely fallen off from last year as he's gone from a .921 save percentage to an .897. However, he still lists a 2.68 GAA as the Kings have only allowed an average of 27.2 shots. Calgary and Los Angeles have both averaged 2.53 goals, though Kuemper is at home and behind the better defense.

VALUE PLAYS

Brayden Point, TAM vs. BUF ($6,900): Point may be annoyed he missed the Olympics due to injury as he's racked up five points and seven shots from the last two matchups. Even with bad luck and being hurt, he's still notched 35 points through 39 games. The Sabres are bottom-10 in shots allowed and will be playing for a second consecutive night.

Chandler Stephenson, SEA vs. VAN ($5,100): Stephenson registered 18 of his 51 points on the power play last year and is currently on 14 of 36. The Canucks list the league's highest GAA, and a big part of that is carrying the worst penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canadiens vs. Capitals

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,000), Cole Caufield (W - $6,800), Kirby Dach (W - $4,900)

The reason for my intrigue about stacking a Montreal line is due to Washington being on the second day of a back-to-back. And specifically, former Canadien Charlie Lindgren is set to start. He enters with a 3.37 GAA and .884 save percentage. I'm going with Montreal's top trio to cover their two biggest offensive stars.

Suzuki sits at 65 points, with 31 coming on the power play. The Caps maintain an average penalty kill and will likely be busier than usual during that scenario. Caufield has already established his second 30-goal campaign and should reach 40 for the first time. He's also directed 175 shots on net. Dach is along for the ride, but it's a good ride to be on as he's recorded five points from his last five outings.

Stars vs. Predators

Matt Duchene (C - $5,900), Jamie Benn (W - $5,400), Sam Steel (W - $3,700)

Juuse Saros played well for Finland, yet he's having his worst NHL season with a 3.20 GAA and .892 save percentage and an .899 the last three years. Nashville is also bottom-10 in shots allowed. I'm going with Dallas's second unit at home so you can save some salary.

It's easy to forget Duchene posted 82 points last year as he's recently missed plenty of action. He's currently on a seven-game scoring streak where he's potted seven goals. Benn has also missed a lot of time, though has accumulated 22 points across 36 appearances with eight during the last five. In part due to injuries, Steel has taken on his largest NHL role due to others being injured and has managed five points in his last six games, including a goal last time out.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, MON vs. WAS ($6,200): Dobson has tallied multiple points and at least three shots during three of his last four outings. His 40 points are already more than last season while his 12 goals are one below his previous high. The Caps will be playing for a second straight day and - as noted - Charlie Lindgren comes in with an .884 save percentage, so Dobson could easily get on the scoresheet again a couple times.

Brandon Montour, SEA vs. VAN ($5,900): Montour hasn't quite panned out as hoped for the Kraken, yet still has 23 points and 99 shots. He also participates on Seattle's second power play where he's averaged 2:03. Even if Montour doesn't face Vancouver's league-worst penalty kill that much, he can still do damage overall against the team with the highest GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.