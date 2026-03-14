We're halfway through March with the playoffs on the horizon. It's the perfect time for some Saturday hockey, and the NHL agrees with 10 games on the evening schedule starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There were only two games on Friday, yet there are still two teams on the second day of a back-to-back. The Islanders and Kings played each other Friday with the former hosting the Flames on Saturday while the latter are visiting the Devils.

GOALIES

Akira Schmid, VGK vs. CHI ($8,000): Schmid gets to benefit from the fact the Golden Knights have only allowed 24.7 shots per game. The Blackhawks have only managed an average of 24.4 shots, which puts them lowest in the league. Schmid may not even face 20 shots at home with a decent chance of earning a win.

David Rittich, NYI vs. CGY ($7,500): The Islanders are on the second day of a back-to-back, but at least they get to be at home. Rittich has posted an .896 save percentage, but a 2.69 GAA thanks to his defense. He's also a former Flame whose old team isn't great on offense ranking last for goals while trading away a few of their better performers.

Jet Greaves, CLM at PHI ($7,700): Greaves hasn't been able to replicate the numbers he produced over 11 appearances last year, though a 2.69 GAA and .907 save percentage are fine. The Flyers have averaged 2.80 goals to put them in the bottom-10, yet they're also bottom-five when it comes to shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Will Smith, SAN at MON ($6,200): Smith is overshadowed by Macklin Celebrini, but he's still registered 45 points in 50 games during his age-20 season. He's also even in terms of plus/minus, which is impressive on this team. Jacob Fowler won't be starting Saturday as Jakub Dobes with his .892 save percentage got the call.

Ivan Demidov, MON vs. SAN ($5,200): Demidov may have to settle for silver in the Calder race, though he's still racked up 51 points. The Sharks also boast good young talent, but mostly on the offensive end. When it comes to D, they've struggled to a 3.48 GAA while allowing an average of 30.4 shots.

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. SEA ($4,900): Boeser didn't move at the deadline and is on the NHL's last-place club, but he's doing what he can with two multipoint efforts during his last four outings. He's also contributed 11 power-play points overall. Some man-advantage time for Boeser would be favorable on Saturday as the Kraken sit 31st on the penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Kings

Jack Hughes (C - $7,500), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,100), Connor Brown (W - $4,300)

The Kings will be on the second leg of a back-to-back. Jersey have a few solid offensive players. LA is also bottom-five on the penalty kill while all three selections here currently participate on the top power play.

Hughes is riding the wave of being an Olympic icon having produced 11 points and 28 shots during the eight games since the NHL resumed. Bratt may not get to 20 goals again and he definitely won't reach 80 points, though he's still at 50 with 16 of those on the man-advantage. Brown is getting his most ice time in a while, and it's paying off as he's tallied six points from his last six outings.

Kraken at Canucks

Matty Beniers (C - $5,600), Jordan Eberle (W - $5,600), Jared McCann (W - $6,200)

I mentioned the Kraken maintain the 31st-ranked penalty kill. Well, the Canucks rank last. And are also bottom in GAA. Seattle has moved players between their power-play units, but you can feel confident at least two of these three selections will be on the first group.

We're still waiting to see Beniers get back to his rookie form as he's at 40 points on the season, but he's potted three goals over the last six games - and that's encouraging for someone who struggles to find the back of the net. McCann hasn't produced a goal from his last 10, yet still has five assists during that stretch. Prior to that drought, he tallied 16 goals across 30 appearances. Eberle has directed multiple shots on net during each of his last six matchups while contributing 16 PPPs overall.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, MON vs. SAN ($6,700): Hutson set a high bar and his shine has been slightly stolen by Matthew Schaefer, though he's been solid this year having already equaled the 66 points from last season with 11 goals after previously posting six. Hutson's also a plus-29 for those who consider him a defensive liability. Meanwhile, the Sharks are bottom-five in GAA and shots allowed.

Vince Dunn, SEA at VAN ($5,700): Dunn is the blueliner who consistently appears on Seattle's lead power play and has recorded 20 points with the extra man on the year. That last part should come in handy Saturday as the Canucks list the league's worst penalty kill.

Bowen Byram, BUF vs. TOR ($4,600): Rasmus Dahlin is a superstar, though Byram is no slouch having produced 10 goals and 25 assists with 10 of the latter during the last 14 outings. Nothing has gone right for the Leafs this season as they're bottom-five for GAA and shots allowed.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.