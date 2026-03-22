Anaheim's primed to produce some offense at home against the Sabres, so you'll want to include a couple of their players on your Sunday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.

There's college hoops on Sunday, but hopefully you can make some time for the NHL. The hockey slate includes five games starting at 7 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's not like Saturday was unusually light for the league as there are seven teams that will also be in action on Sunday. We have two matchups between two such clubs as the Golden Knights visit the Stars and the Blue Jackets take a trip to meet the Islanders. After that, three sides benefit from being at home and rested as Anaheim hosts Buffalo, Calgary welcomes Tampa, and Utah faces LA.

GOALIES

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. LOS ($7,900): The Mammoth are top-five in shots allowed while the Kings are bottom-five in goals. Vejmelka's top skill is being able to start a lot of games as he lists an .898 save percentage, but also a 2.67 GAA that's higher than what LA averages offensively (2.61).

Casey DeSmith, DAL vs. VGK ($7,700): I'm willing to take a chance on DeSmith in this battle of two teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Stars will be at home and offer plenty of offensive firepower to help him earn a win. DeSmith is also one of the better backups having recorded a .907 save percentage and 2.40 GAA. He also managed a .915 last year with a career .910.

VALUE PLAYS

Dylan Guenther, UTA vs. LOS ($6,800): For a second straight season, Guenther has notched over 200 shots. And this year, he's also potted over 30 goals for the first time. Guenther has also tallied 17 points with the extra man, which is relevant as the Kings rank bottom-five on the penalty kill and will be away for the second leg of a back-to-back.

Joel Farabee, CGY vs. TAM ($4,400): Farabee was a 20-goal scorer twice as a Flyer and could do it again this season as he's currently on 16. He's also been in fine form recording six goals and five assists during his last 16 games. The Lightning are on their second consecutive night, which is basically the only time we ever see Jonas Johansson when Andrei Vasilevskiy is healthy. The reason for that is that Johansson has struggled to an .884 save percentage and gave up eight goals in his last appearance.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Sabres

Ryan Poehling (C - $4,400), Cutter Gauthier (W - $6,900), Jeffrey Viel (W - $3,500)

I've selected this Anaheim stack as this trio is in strong form, the salary outlay is relatively easy to handle, the Sabres are below-average for allowing shots, and they're also on the road for the second game of a back-to-back.

Poehling has already equaled the 31 points from last season with the Flyers. He's also notched 16 of those during his last 21 outings with 12 points since the start of February. Gauthier is the standout on this line and someone who usually skated higher on the depth chart, yet remains on the lead power play. He's also directed a whopping 255 shots on net with 13 goals over his last 15 games. It's a little surprising Viel is in the Ducks' lineup and also not on the fourth unit. That being said, he's contributed four points from his last five where only one on Sunday gives you tremendous bang for your DFS buck.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. LOS ($6,300): With the Kings both being on the second straight day and maintaining a bottom-five penalty kill, selecting Sergachev could benefit you. Since joining the Mammoth, he's received a massive man-advantage role and is currently on 18 PPPs after 23 last year.

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA vs. BUF ($4,400): Mintyukov has been skating with John Carlson since the latter arrived in Anaheim. He hasn't picked up many points overall, yet has produced three during the last five games where he's also totaled nine shots with at least two blocked shots in each. The Sabres allow plenty of pucks, but are also strong offensively. That leaves Mintyukov with opportunity to provide value for the Ducks and your DFS roster on both ends of the ice.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.