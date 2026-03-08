It's time for some NHL action! March tends to be a good month for hockey weekends and there's five games on the Sunday DFS slate starting at 6 p.m. EDT or later. To try and close this weekend out on a high, here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Three teams are closing out a back-to-back on Sunday. Two of those clubs - the Sabres and Lightning - are playing each other. The Devils are also on a back-to-back, though they get to be at home for both and started Saturday at 3 p.m. EST. Detroit will be their opponent after last being in action on Friday.

GOALIES

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. STL ($8,000): Dostal has been all over this place this season, but of course that means he's also managed some great performances and solid stretches. He should deliver at home in Sunday's matchup against a Blues team that's averaged 2.60 goals and 25.0 shots. While they didn't trade away as much talented as projected at the deadline, enough assets left. So Dostal shouldn't be terribly bothered en route to a likely win.

John Gibson, DET at NJD ($7,400): Gibson has delivered what the Red Wings hoped for. That's true in the big picture when it comes to his 2.56 GAA and .906 save percentage. He endured a slow start, yet has starred over his last 25 outings by producing a 1.96/.927. The Devils are bottom-four in offense where Jack Hughes' lengthy injury doesn't explain away all of that futility.

VALUE PLAYS

Alex Tuch, BUF vs. TAM ($6,500): Trade rumors didn't phase Tuch as he went on a four-game scoring streak where he also tallied 15 shots leading up to the deadline and also notched an assist on Saturday. He's now up to 25 goals on the year, which should get him to 30 for the third time across four campaigns. Both teams are on a back-to-back, yet Buffalo is at home and will catch Jonas Johansson in net. The Tampa backup enters with an .890 save percentage, which is also his career save percentage through seven seasons.

Lucas Raymond, DET at NJD ($6,200): Raymond has tallied 65 points in 61 games and is primed to reach the 50-assist mark for the second straight year. While he doesn't shoot as much as the most-prolific players, he's managed 34 from his last 12. The Devils will be at home for both of their back-to-back while getting a few extra hours of recovery time, though they still were in action on Saturday and are defensively mediocre. I wouldn't stack a Red Wings' line, but I would roster a high-level forward like Raymond.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Mitch Marner (C - $6,800), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $6,700), Reilly Smith (W - $3,900)

The Oilers need to hope their additions at the deadline shore things up on the back end. Of course, the real issue is in goal. They're above average at preventing shots, yet list a 3.38 GAA. Now the Oilers have to travel to face a Golden Knights team that would be happy to run it up on their divisional rival. This is Vegas' second line for now, which looks good to do well on Sunday.

All things considered, Marner has done well during his first season with his new club having recorded 63 points with 11 from the last 10 games and a goal in each of the last two. You know who has 30 goals for the second straight season? Yup, it's Dorofeyev. And 16 of his 30 have come on the power play. And Edmonton struggles with a bottom-10 penalty kill. Smith is along for the ride and maybe wouldn't be if the Vegas forward contingent was healthier. He's managed 11 goals on the campaign and should be able to help out on Sunday skating next to his excellent linemates.

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. STL ($6,500): At this point in their respective careers, John Carlson is now a Duck to complement LaCombe - and not the other way around. On Friday, he played 27:07 where he produced a goal and assist. LaCombe has also notched 43 points with 14 of those on the man-advantage. St. Louis moved talent out while looking to the future while ranking bottom-eight for GAA and penalty-kill percentage.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. CHI ($5,500): Harley has nine points from his last 10 outings with seven of those also including multiple shots and five covering at least two blocked shots. The Blackhawks have allowed 29.3 shots per game, but that's not the only thing in Harley's favor. Spencer Knight is ill and didn't travel with the team to Dallas. That leaves Arvid Soderblom with his .876 save percentage projected for a spot start on Sunday.

