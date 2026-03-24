Tuesday has 15 games scheduled, including seven at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 7:30 p.m., four at 8:00 p.m., one at 9:00 p.m., one at 9:30 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

NY Islanders (vs. Chicago), Boston (vs. Toronto), Tampa Bay (vs. Minnesota), Anaheim (at Vancouver), Dallas (vs. New Jersey) and Colorado (at Pittsburgh) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for Maple Leafs-Bruins, Hurricanes-Canadiens, Blue Jackets-Flyers, Avalanche-Penguins, Wild-Lightning, Sharks-Predators, Oilers-Mammoth and Ducks-Canucks is 6.5 goals. The Senators-Red Wings matchup is expected to yield 6.0 goals, while the remaining games anticipate 5.5 goals being scored.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. NJD ($8,400): Oettinger has surrendered two goals or fewer in seven of his last eight outings. He has a 6-0-2 record during that span while allowing only 15 goals on 215 shots for a .930 save percentage. Oettinger made 30 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Devils on Dec. 3.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. TOR ($8,400: Swayman has been superb in March, earning a 6-1-1 record while stopping 214 of the 229 shots he has faced. He has allowed two goals or fewer six times during that stretch. Swayman has won his previous two appearances against the Maple Leafs this season, permitting just six goals on 66 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. TOR ($8,800): Pastrnak has produced six goals and eight assists during his nine-game point streak. He has five multi-point efforts during that span. He has earned three goals on 11 shots and one helper in two previous contests against Toronto this season.

Filip Forsberg, NSH vs. SJS ($7,400): Forsberg has lit the lamp four times on 12 shots while adding five assists during his four-game point spree. He has registered six tallies and six helpers during a five-game multi-point streak against the Sharks.

Anthony Cirelli, TBL vs. MIN ($5,000): Cirelli has compiled four goals, 13 points and 19 shots on net in his past nine outings. He has been productive while skating alongside Nikita Kucherov on Tampa Bay's top line. The 28-year-old Cirelli has three multi-point performances in four games going into Tuesday night's action.

Troy Terry, ANA at VAN ($5,000): Terry has supplied three goals on 13 shots and six points in his past four appearances. He has two multi-point efforts during that span. Terry has also collected two goals, seven shots and four helpers in his last five outings against the Canucks.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes

Nick Suzuki (C - $6,800), Cole Caufield (W - $7,800), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $6,500)

Suzuki has generated three goals, 11 points and 13 shots in six outings heading into Tuesday's slate. Caufield has racked up six tallies, four helpers and 17 shots on net across his five-game point streak. Slafkovsky has accounted for four goals, five assists and 19 shots over his six-game point spree.

Montreal's top line combined for five goals and 13 points in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders. The trio also had three markers and one helper in a 7-5 victory over Carolina on Jan. 1. They are a solid blend of cap flexibility and offensive upside for Tuesday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, PIT vs. COL ($5,600): Karlsson has been all over the scoresheet in March, supplying seven goals and 18 points in 12 matches. He has produced 39 shots on target, nine blocked shots and six power-play points (one goal, five assists) during that span. Karlsson also had one goal, three points and four shots in a 7-2 win over the Avalanche on March 16.

John Carlson, ANA at VAN ($5,100): Since being acquired from Washington, Carlson has one assist, eight shots on goal and six blocked shots in four games with the Ducks. He hasn't made much of an impact on the scoresheet yet, but his previous success against the Canucks could help change that. Carlson has seven goals on 57 shots and 22 points in 24 previous appearances against Vancouver, including one goal, seven shots and two helpers in two contests this campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.