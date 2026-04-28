Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include a Buffalo Sabres stack headlined by Tage Thompson as they look to advance past the Boston Bruins.

Tuesday has three games scheduled, including one at 7:30 p.m. EDT, one at 8:00 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Anaheim) and Buffalo (vs. Boston) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Dallas (vs. Minnesota) is also favored. The over/under for Ducks-Oilers is 7.0 goals. The Bruins-Sabres matchup is expected to yield 6.0 goals, and the Wild-Stars contest anticipates 5.5 goals being scored.

GOALIES

Alex Lyon, BUF vs. BOS ($8,000): Lyon has been superb in two postseason starts against the Bruins, stopping 47 of 49 shots. He has allowed just one goal in each of those outings and came close to earning his first NHL playoff shutout in Game 4.

Jesper Wallstedt, MIN at DAL ($7,600): Wallstedt is a good candidate to pile up saves, but facing a talented Dallas team on the road makes him a risky option. Still, he's been superb in this postseason with a 2-2 record, a 2.06 GAA and a .929 save percentage through four appearances. He is also coming off a 43-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. ANA ($8,500): Draisaitl has compiled one goal on eight shots and six assists over a four-game point streak. He has two power-play helpers and three multi-point performances in Edmonton's first-round series versus the Ducks.

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. MIN ($4,900): Duchene has multi-point efforts in three consecutive contests, generating two goals, six shots on net and five assists during that span. He also has two tallies and three helpers on the power play over that stretch.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at DAL ($4,600): Zuccarello had three assists, including two on the power play, in Game 1 against the Stars. He has missed the last three outings because of an upper-body injury, but he could return to the lineup in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Mikael Granlund, ANA at EDM ($4,200): Granlund has potted a power-play goal in each of the past two games. He also has three assists and four shots on net during that span. Granlund has accounted for six points, including four helpers, through four appearances this postseason against the Oilers.

Kasperi Kapanen, EDM vs. ANA ($3,200): Kapanen has four goals on 13 shots and one assist during a four-game point streak. He has lit the lamp in four of Edmonton's five playoff contests against the Ducks.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Tage Thompson (C - $7,800), Alex Tuch (W - $6,600), Peyton Krebs (W - $3,100)

Thompson has notched two goals on 19 shots and two assists in four games this postseason. Tuch has three goals on 15 shots and three helpers during a four-game playoff point streak. Krebs has collected two goals on six shots and three assists across his four-game point spree.

Buffalo's top line has been productive in the playoffs. The trio combined for two goals, 12 shots on target and five points in the Sabres' 6-1 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson LaCombe, ANA at EDM ($5,000): LaCombe has opened the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with one goal and seven assists during a four-game point streak. He has registered three straight multi-point performances. LaCombe also has two power-play helpers, nine shots on net and nine blocked shots through four outings against the Oilers this postseason.

Bowen Byram, BUF vs. BOS ($3,500): Byram has lit the lamp in three straight games. He also has two assists, nine shots and two blocks during that time. Byram has earned a multi-point effort in consecutive contests, giving him plenty of bang-for-the-buck upside for Tuesday's slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.