Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings' single-game slate for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals include Mark Stone as the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Carolina Hurricanes.

With only one game scheduled for Tuesday, lineups will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Carolina is a home favorite on the Moneyline against Vegas for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The over/under for the contest is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Logan Stankoven, CAR vs. VGK ($12,900): Stankoven has two goals on 11 shots and two assists in his last two outings. He has registered nine goals and 12 points in 13 games this postseason.

Mark Stone, VGK at CAR ($12,000): After missing five straight games due to a lower-body injury, Stone had two goals, five shots and one assist in two games to help the Golden Knights eliminate the Avalanche. He has three goals on six shots and two helpers in his past four appearances.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. VGK ($10,200): Andersen has surrendered only five goals on 67 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has lost just one of his 13 starts during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carter Hart, VGK at CAR ($9,800): Hart has stopped 183 of the 193 shots he has faced during his six-game winning streak. He has posted a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 16 starts this postseason.

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK at CAR ($8,200): Before being held without a point in his last two outings, Dorofeyev had six goals on 17 shots and three assists across a six-game point streak. He had three tallies and one helper on the power play during that stretch.

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR vs. VGK ($7,600): Ehlers has generated two goals, 10 shots and five points in his past four appearances. He has contributed two power-play helpers and a pair of blocked shots during that period.

Shea Theodore, VGK at CAR ($6,600): Theodore has chipped in two assists and four blocked shots in his past two contests. He has compiled four goals, 11 points, 31 shots on net and 46 blocks across 16 games this postseason.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. VGK ($6,200): Gostisbehere has two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist), four shots on target and three blocks over that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.