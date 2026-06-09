Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings' single-game slate for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals include Seth Jarvis as the Carolina Hurricanes look to even things up against the Vegas Golden Knights.

With only one game scheduled for Tuesday, lineups will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina is a road favorite on the Moneyline for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Vegas on Tuesday. The Golden Knights squandered a 4-0 lead in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes to take a 2-1 series lead. The over/under for Tuesday's matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Seth Jarvis, CAR at VGK ($14,700): Jarvis has notched two goals on eight shots and two assists in his last four outings. He has notched one tally and one helper on the power play during that span.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. CAR ($11,700): Theodore has found the scoresheet in four of his past five appearances. He has two goals, seven points, six shots on net and 10 blocked shots across that stretch.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. CAR ($10,000): Marner has three goals and four assists over a three-game point streak. He has 14 shots on target during that time, though 10 came in Saturday's double-overtime thriller. Marner leads the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in assists (18) and points (28).

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at VGK ($6,600): Gostisbehere's five-game point spree ended in Saturday's contest, but he remains an excellent value option for Tuesday's slate. He has amassed three goals, four helpers, four power-play points, seven shots on net and six blocked shots over that span.

Brett Howden, VGK vs. CAR ($6,400): Howden has three markers and two assists during a three-game point streak. He has supplied eight shots on net and four blocked shots over that period. Howden leads the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 13 goals in 19 games.

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. CAR ($6,000): Hertl has generated two goals and two assists over a three-game point spree. He has one power-play tally, four shots and two blocks over that stretch. Hertl has picked up 11 of his 13 points this postseason in his past 10 contests.

Jordan Staal, CAR at VGK ($4,600): Staal has found the back of the net in three straight games. He has two power-play points, including an assist, 10 shots on net and one blocked shot over that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.