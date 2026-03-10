Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include Connor Hellebuyck as he looks to stay hot for the Winnipeg Jets at home against the Anaheim Ducks.

Tuesday has 13 games scheduled, including seven at 7:00 p.m. EST, one at 7:30 p.m., two at 8:00 p.m., one at 8:30 p.m. and two at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Try our DraftKings NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (vs. Columbus), Carolina (vs. Pittsburgh), Buffalo (vs. San Jose), Colorado (vs. Edmonton), Montreal (vs. Toronto) and Minnesota (vs. Utah) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Oilers-Avalanche, Sharks-Sabres, Penguins-Hurricanes, Maple Leafs-Canadiens, Blue Jackets-Lightning and Ducks-Jets is 6.5 goals. The Kings-Bruins, Flames-Rangers, Mammoth-Wild and Predators-Kraken matchups are expected to yield 6.0 goals, while the remaining contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. LAK ($8,100): Swayman has won his last two outings, allowing only two goals on 58 shots. He also made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Kings on Nov. 21. The Bruins could benefit from playing against a tired Los Angeles team that is coming off a 5-4 overtime win over Columbus on Monday afternoon.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ANA ($7,800): Hellebuyck has surrendered two goals or fewer in four straight outings while stopping 95 of the 102 shots he has faced. He has a 1.65 GAA and a .928 save percentage during his three-game winning streak.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nikita Kucherov, TBL vs. CBJ ($9,600): Kucherov has compiled five goals, seven assists and 16 shots on net in seven appearances following the Olympic break. He has earned multi-point efforts in two straight games going into Tuesday's slate. Kucherov has posted a multi-point performance in five of his last six regular-season outings against Columbus, earning two goals and 14 assists during that span.

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. SJS ($7,700): Thompson has amassed six goals on 41 shots and nine helpers during his 11-game point streak. He is coming off a four-assist performance in Sunday's 8-7 win over Tampa Bay, and he has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past seven outings against the Sharks.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MTL vs. TOR ($5,700): Slafkovsky has accounted for eight points and 12 shots in six games going into Tuesday night's action. He ended a six-game run without lighting the lamp with a two-goal performance against the Kings on Saturday. Slafkovsky has two helpers and 12 shots in three games against the Maple Leafs this campaign.

Nazem Kadri, COL vs. EDM ($5,300): After being reacquired by the Avalanche at the trade deadline, Kadri had an assist and five shots on goal in his first game back with the team during Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over Minnesota. He has considerable upside as a value play if he continues to see action on Colorado's top line. Kadri also had three assists and nine shots in four games against Edmonton this season as a member of the Flames.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers vs. Flames

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,100). Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,600), Gabe Perreault (W - $3,600)

Zibanejad has generated four goals, seven points and 16 shots in five games going into Tuesday night's action. Lafreniere has collected three tallies, four assists and 13 shots in his past six outings. Perreault has chipped in three goals on 12 shots and two helpers in his last four appearances.

New York's top line combined for four goals and three assists in Monday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia. They possess plenty of bang for the buck upside against a Calgary team that is coming off a 7-3 loss to Washington on Monday.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. SJS ($6,500): Dahlin has supplied two goals, seven assists, nine shots on net and two blocked shots in his last five appearances. He has three helpers on the power play and three multi-point efforts during that stretch.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. ANA ($5,600): Morrissey scored the overtime-winner, picked up an assist and registered five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Vancouver. It was a triumphant return to the lineup for the star defender after recovering from an upper-body injury. He also has four assists and five shots during a three-game point streak against the Ducks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.