Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include the red-hot Cole Caufield as the Montreal Canadiens host an Original Six battle against the Boston Bruins.

Tuesday has nine games scheduled, including three at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 7:30 p.m., one at 8:00 p.m., one at 9:00 p.m. and three at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Tampa Bay (at Seattle), Edmonton (vs. San Jose), Minnesota (at Chicago), Montreal (vs. Boston) and Florida (at Vancouver) are the biggest favories on the Moneyline. The over/under for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Bruins-Canadiens, Sharks-Oilers, Lightning-Kraken and Sabres-Golden Knights is 6.5 goals. The Wild-Blackhawks matchup is expected to yield 6.0 goals, while the remaining contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NSH ($7,900): Hellebuyck has won four of his past six outings while allowing two goals or fewer in each of his victories. He has stopped 134 of the 148 shots he has faced during that six-game span. Hellebuyck has won his last four appearances against the Predators, including a 30-save performance back on Oct. 18 in a 4-1 triumph.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at VGK ($7,600): Luukkonen's four-game winning streak ended in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Washington, but he has been superb since mid-January. In his past eight appearances, he has a 5-2-0 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Luukkonen has also gone 3-0-0 while stopping 79 of the 86 shots he has faced in three previous outings against the Golden Knights.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Cole Caufield, MTL vs. BOS ($7,100): Caufield has found the back of the net seven times in eight games following the Olympic break. He has added two assists and 27 shots on net during that span. Caufield also has five goals on 15 shots in three previous outings against the Bruins this season.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at VAN ($5,000): Verhaeghe has two goals on 10 shots and one assist in his last three appearances. He has notched three goals and four helpers in 10 previous meetings versus the Canucks, including a two-assist performance in an 8-5 victory on Nov. 17.

Bobby McMann, SEA vs. TBL ($3,800): McMann has generated three goals on eight shots and two assists in his first two games with the Kraken. He has been firing on all cylinders since being acquired from Toronto, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside if he can remain hot against the struggling Lightning.

Collin Graf, SJS at EDM ($3,700): Graf has three goals, two assists and seven shots on target during his three-game point streak. He has been productive this campaign while skating on San Jose's top line.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Sharks

Connor McDavid (C -$9,700), Zach Hyman (W - $6,100), Matt Savoie (W - $3,400)

McDavid has reached the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games. He has three goals on 35 shots and 16 assists over that stretch, including seven multi-point efforts. Hyman has contributed four goals on 21 shots and one assist through seven contests in March. Savoie has one goal, one assist and seven shots in his past two matches.

Edmonton's top line will probably log heavy minutes in Tuesday's contest, as Leon Draisaitl will be unavailable due to a lower-body injury. San Jose has allowed 3.50 goals per game in eight appearances this month.

DEFENSEMEN

Matthew Schaefer, NYI at TOR ($6,200): Schaefer has produced two goals, five assists, 26 shots on net and 14 blocked shots across seven games in March. The 18-year-old rookie from Hamilton, Ontario, should have a large cheering section of friends and family for Tuesday's contest against his hometown Maple Leafs. Schaefer scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, against Toronto on Jan. 3.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at MTL ($5,500): McAvoy has compiled four goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak. He has three helpers on the power play, 18 shots and 14 blocks over that span. McAvoy has collected four tallies and six helpers in his last 10 outings against the Canadiens.

Seth Jones, FLA at VAN ($4,400): There's a chance that Jones will be ready to return to the lineup from a 26-game absence against Vancouver on Tuesday. He had one goal, four assists, 19 shots on net and six blocked shots in five games before getting hurt against the Rangers on Jan. 2. He would be a solid value option if he receives the green light to play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.