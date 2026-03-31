Tuesday has 10 games scheduled, including seven at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 7:30 p.m., one at 8:30 p.m. and one at 9:00 p.m All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Buffalo (vs. NY Islanders), Edmonton (vs. Seattle), Tampa Bay (vs. Montreal) and Ottawa (at Florida) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for Islanders-Sabres, Red Wings-Penguins, Canadiens-Lightning, Hurricanes-Blue Jackets and Kraken-Oilers is 6.5 goals. The Flyers-Capitals matchup is expected to yield 5.5 goals, while the remainder of the contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CHI ($8,100): Hellebuyck has won two of his last three outings while stopping 79 of the 85 shots he has faced. He has earned a 22-8-1 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 31 previous starts against Chicago. That includes two victories in three outings this season, allowing just six goals on 66 shots. Eric Comrie is riding a six-game winning streak if the Jets decide to give Hellebuyck a breather against the low-scoring 'Hawks.

Linus Ullmark, OTT at FLA ($8,000): Ullmark has gone 4-1-1 in his last six outings while making 146 saves on 159 shots. He has lost his last two outings against Florida, but he has been superb against the organization over his career, earning a 13-5-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Panthers have also struggled mightily since the Olympic break, posting a 6-10-0 record and only 2.56 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kyle Connor, WPG at CHI ($7,200): Connor has collected two goals on 11 shots and three assists during his four-game point streak. He has six goals, 43 shots on net and 16 points in his last 14 outings. Connor already has one goal on 10 shots and three helpers in three games against Chicago this season.

Jake Guentzel, TBL vs. MTL ($7,000): Guentzel has four goals and four assists over a four-game point streak. He has two power-play helpers and 12 shots during that stretch. Guentzel has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight appearances against the Canadiens, contributing five goals and six helpers.

Mark Scheifele, WPG at CHI ($6,600): Scheifele has amassed seven goals, 19 points and 39 shots on target across 14 games going into Tuesday night's action. He has notched three goals on nine shots and three assists during a three-game point streak. Scheifele also has two goals, six points and eight shots in three previous contests versus Chicago this campaign.

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. DET ($5,000): Rakell has been all over the scoresheet in March, registering eight goals and nine assists in his last 13 outings. He has five goals on 14 shots and two assists across a four-game point spree.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils at Rangers

Jack Hughes (C - $9,000), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,400), Connor Brown (W - $3,900)

Hughes has accumulated 10 goals, 49 shots and 22 points in his last 11 appearances. He has seven multi-point performances during that span. Bratt has accounted for six goals, 18 points and 27 shots in the past 13 contests. Brown has also been red-hot offensively in March, earning five goals, 14 points and 26 shots in 13 matches.

New Jersey's second line has considerable scoring potential on Tuesday's slate, and Hughes is worth building around. The trio has combined for seven goals and 17 points in two games against the Rangers this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. SEA ($7,600): Bouchard has one goal and seven assists during a four-game point streak. He has added 13 shots on net and five blocked shots over that period. Bouchard has one goal on four shots and four helpers in three games against the Kraken this season.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, TBL vs. MTL ($2,800): D'Astous has one goal, five assists, two shots and five blocks during a four-game point streak. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if his hot streak continues. D'Astous also has one goal, two points and seven shots in two games against the Canadiens this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.