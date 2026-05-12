Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include Jakub Dobes as the Montreal Canadiens look to take a commanding lead in their second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

There are two games scheduled for Tuesday, including one at 7:00 p.m. EDT and one at 9:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas (vs. Anaheim) and Montreal (vs. Buffalo) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The second-round series between the Golden Knights and Ducks is even at two games apiece. The Canadiens hold a 2-1 series lead over the Sabres after winning the last two games. The Over/Under for both matchups is 6.5 goals.

GOALIE

Jakub Dobes, MTL vs. BUF ($8,000): Dobes has stopped 54 of 57 shots in consecutive wins against the Sabres. During the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he has posted a 6-4 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 10 appearances.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK vs. ANA ($5,900): Dorofeyev has picked up a point in three of four outings against the Ducks in the second round of the playoffs. He has one goal on seven shots and two assists over that span. Dorofeyev has one tally and one helper on the power play.

Zach Benson, BUF at MTL ($4,000): Benson's three-game point streak ended in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens, but he has compiled two goals, three assists, six shots on net and two blocked shots across his last four appearances.

Alex Killorn, ANA at VGK ($3,500): Killorn was productive in the first round of the postseason against Edmonton and has been heating up versus Vegas. He has one goal, two helpers and five shots in the past two games. Killorn has notched one marker and one assist on the power play during that stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Mitch Marner (W - $6,800), William Karlsson (C - $3,300), Brett Howden (W - $3,800)

Marner has three multi-point performances in four games against Anaheim, registering four goals on 12 shots and five assists. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and a shorthanded helper during that period. Karlsson has contributed two assists and four shots on net in the last two contests. Howden has lit the lamp in six of his last seven matches. He has three goals, four points and six shots in four games against the Ducks this postseason.

Vegas' second line has been productive, and the trio has plenty of bang-for-the-buck upside for Tuesday's slate.

Canadiens vs. Sabres

Alex Newhook (W - $3,400), Jake Evans (C - $2,700), Ivan Demidov (W - $4,400)

Newhook has five goals, six points and 16 shots in his past six outings, including four tallies on eight shots in his last two games. Evans has collected three helpers and five shots in his last two appearances. Demidov has chipped in a power-play assist in two of the past three games while adding three shots and two blocks.

Montreal's second line is a solid blend of offensive potential and cap flexibility for Tuesday night's playoff action.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, MTL vs. BUF ($5,500): Hutson earned two power-play helpers in Game 3 against the Sabres on Sunday. He has four assists, eight shots on goal and three blocked shots in his last four appearances.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. ANA ($5,400): Theodore has registered one goal, two assists (one on the power play), seven shots and seven blocks in the last three games. He has amassed 29 blocked shots through 10 games this postseason.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.