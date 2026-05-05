Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings' single-game slate include Cale Makar as the Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of their second-round series.

With only one game scheduled for Tuesday, lineups will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

After a 9-6 win over Minnesota on Sunday, Colorado is a heavy favorite in the second game of the Round 2 series. The over/under for the matchup is 6.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Cale Makar, COL vs. MIN ($13,800): Makar has lit the lamp in three straight games, netting four goals on eight shots and posting eight blocked shots. He scored a pair of markers and added an assist in Game 1 against the Wild on Sunday.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Martin Necas, COL vs. MIN ($8,600: Necas has generated five assists and 13 shots on goal in his last four outings. He picked up three helpers in Sunday's high-scoring Round 2 opener versus Minnesota. Necas also had three goals in four appearances against the Wild during the 2025-26 regular season.

Quinn Hughes, MIN at COL ($8,400): Hughes has compiled three goals and four assists during his three-game point streak. He has seven shots on target and four blocked shots during that span. Hughes has three-point efforts in each of his past two appearances.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at COL ($7,600): Zuccarello has registered a point in each of his first four appearances of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has two goals, four assists and seven shots over that stretch.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. MIN ($5,800): Lehkonen has two goals on nine shots and three assists across his three-game point streak. He has two multi-point performances, two blocked shots and a shorthanded goal during that period.

Devon Toews, COL vs. MIN ($5,400): Toews has two goals and five assists over a four-game point streak. He also has four shots and four blocks during that span. Toews erupted for four points, including three helpers, in Game 1 against Minnesota. While that will be a challenging feat to replicate, he is still a solid value choice for Tuesday's slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.