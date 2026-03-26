Thursday has 13 games scheduled in the NHL, including six at 7:00 p.m. ET, three at 8:00 p.m. ET, two at 9:00 p.m. ET, one at 9:30 p.m. ET and one at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (vs. Seattle), Colorado (at Winnipeg), Los Angeles (at Vancouver), Philadelphia (vs. Chicago), Utah (vs. Washington) and Ottawa (vs. Pittsburgh) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Blue Jackets-Canadiens, Penguins-Senators, Sharks-Blues, Avalanche-Jets, Ducks-Flames, Capitals-Mammoth, Oilers-Golden Knights and Kings-Canucks is 6.5 goals. The Stars-Islanders and Blackhawks-Flyers matchups are expected to yield 5.5 goals, while the rest of the contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Lukas Dostal, ANA at CGY ($7,900): Dostal has won four of his last six outings while allowing 16 goals on 158 shots. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Flames this season while earning a 2.35 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. COL ($7,100): Hellebuyck is coming off a 26-save performance in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Vegas. He stopped 28 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche on March 14. Hellebuyck has won seven of his last eight outings against Colorado, allowing two goals or fewer in all seven of the triumphs.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. EDM ($5,500): Marner has only one assist and 15 shots on goal in his last five outings. However, he could offer plenty of bang for the buck if his recent success against Edmonton continues. Marner has five goals, 10 assists and 18 shots on net during his seven-game point streak versus the Oilers.

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. PIT ($6,400): Batherson has slowed down a bit recently, but he has six goals on 30 shots and 10 points through 12 games in March. He also has four helpers and three shots on goal in two previous meetings against the Penguins this season.

Quinton Byfield, LAK at VAN ($4,300): Byfield has three multi-point performances in his last five outings. He has accounted for four goals, three assists and 13 shots on net during that span. Byfield has collected seven points, including six assists, and 13 shots in his past eight outings against the Canucks.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blues vs. Sharks

Robert Thomas (C - $6,700): Dylan Holloway (W - $6,700), Jimmy Snuggerud (W - $5,900)

Thomas has collected five goals, 13 points, 21 shots on net and 12 blocked shots through 11 games in March. Holloway has accounted for four goals, 11 points and 31 shots on target across his last 10 outings. Snuggerud has generated six goals, 13 points and 36 shots on net across 11 games in March.

The top line of St. Louis has plenty of offensive upside for Thursday's slate. The trio combined for three goals, seven points and seven shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on March 6. San Jose has allowed 4.00 goals per game in 12 appearances this month, which ties the club for the most in the league.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ at MTL ($8,000): Werenski has compiled one goal and eight helpers in five games heading into Thursday night's action. He has 18 shots on net, two blocked shots and two power-play assists during that stretch. He has picked up two goals and six assists over a four-game point streak against the Canadiens.

Darren Raddysh, TBL vs. SEA ($6,200): Raddysh has accumulated three goals and six points in his past four games. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist), 20 shots on target and two blocked shots during that span. Raddysh has earned three assists and 10 shots in five career contests against the Kraken.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.