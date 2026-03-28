The Mammoth should be able to take advantage of a weak LA penalty kill with a few of their power-play performers being recommended for your Saturday DraftKings NHL DFS lineups.

Saturday is packed with NHL action, but a lot of it is earlier on. There are still seven games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations. Good luck!

SLATE PREVIEW

Friday featured two matchups, leaving us with only one team on the second day of a back-to-back. That would be the Red Wings, who'll host the Flyers in primetime on ABC, a great way for the nation to watch my beloved team put the final nail in the coffin of their playoff hopes (I know they beat the Sabres on Friday, but consider me skeptical). Sunday isn't light either, so several clubs will be on the first of consecutive nights and that matters when it comes to goaltending decisions.

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. VAN ($8,100): There are two teams that currently aren't averaging at least 2.50 goals per game, and those are the Flames and Canucks. Vancouver is also subpar defensively while Calgary will be at home on Saturday. Wolf has been inconsistent this season, yet has posted a 2.75 GAA and .907 save percentage in 10 appearances since the Olympic break.

Dan Vladar, PHI at DET ($7,200): Vladar is in line to face the only team on the second day of a back-to-back, so I'd roster him. Detroit isn't terrible offensively, though still below-average. Vladar left Calgary for Philadelphia to earn the No. 1 role where he's recorded a .907 save percentage alongside an excellent 2.43 GAA.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. TOR ($5,400): Kyrou won't get to 30 goals for the fourth straight season, but does lead the Blues with 152 shots. The Leafs have given up 32.4 shots per outing, which is comfortably highest in the league. They're also unsurprisingly bottom-five in GAA, so Kyrou could light the lamp on Saturday.

Matthew Coronato, CGY vs. VAN ($4,200): Coronato has notched six points and 17 shots from his last six matchups. I mentioned the Canucks aren't great on defense with their 3.72 GAA ranking last with the next worst team (San Jose) at 3.57.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Flyers at Red Wings

Trevor Zegras (C - $4,800), Owen Tippett (W - $5,800), Denver Barkey (W - $2,500)

As noted, the Red Wings played on Friday. John Gibson just started, potentially leaving Cam Talbot with his 3.03 GAA to go on Saturday if healthy enough to return. The Flyers are working some young guys into the lineup, so there's no real unquestionable top line - though I do like stacking this trio.

Zegras is one goal away from tying his personal-best of 23 and is closing in on 60 points, 19 of those coming with the extra man while facing a bottom-10 Detroit penalty kill. Tippett has tallied 197 shots with 40 over his last nine games where he's also managed seven points. The 20-year-old Barkey made his NHL debut earlier this season. And while he's only contributed 12 points, he's also joined this unit with talented linemates to add to his upside.

Mammoth at Kings

Nick Schmaltz (C - $6,100), Clayton Keller (W - $6,300), Lawson Crouse (W - $3,500)

The Kings are still in it as the Pacific is weak, but they still have a problem as they sit 29th in penalty-kill percentage. Only two of the players listed here participate on Utah's lead power play , but that's good enough for me.

Schmaltz has already established a new career-high with 26 goals that's been achieved on 176 shots. He's also supplied 14 points with the extra man after exceeding 20 during each of the previous two campaigns. Keller has been on fire since the start of February with 21 points and 62 shots. Crouse hasn't needed power-play minutes to produce as of late having picked up four goals and two assists over his last six appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA at LOS ($5,100): I'm going back to the matchup between the Mammoth and the Kings' 29th-ranked penalty kill. Sergachev racked up three assists last time out, two of those coming on the power play. He's also reached 20 PPPs overall after doing the same last year.

Philip Broberg, STL vs. TOR ($4,300): Broberg has posted an assist in each of his last three games to give him 10 points from the last 16 outings. He should be able to maintain his scoring run as Toronto is bottom-three in GAA and shots allowed.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.