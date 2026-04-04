Saturday is about the Final Four, though there's another number to note. That would be 10, the number of games on DraftKings' NHL DFS docket. First pucks drop at 7 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Saturdays have been packed with hockey for a few weeks. That's meant several teams on the first leg of a back-to-back, but also usually ones playing for a second straight night. Only four clubs were in action on Friday with two of them returning Saturday. The Ducks get to be at home against the Flames while the Islanders visit the Hurricanes.

GOALIES

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. CHI ($8,500): Given that Joey Daccord just allowed six goals to the Mammoth, I'm thinking Grubauer will be back in net Saturday. He's enjoyed a fine rebound season with a .911 save percentage that has him locked in for his best save percentage with Seattle. The Blackhawks are threatening to finish last in goals per game, which isn't surprising as they've consistently struggled to get pucks on net with an average of 24.4 shots.

Jet Greaves, CLM vs. WPG ($8,300): The Jets were perceived as the likely playoff team while the Blue Jackets were expected to be an also-ran heading into the campaign, though the reverse looks to be true. Greaves has been key in Columbus's success as he's recorded a 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage. Meanwhile, Winnipeg has also managed to fall into the bottom-10 for offense and shots.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA at VAN ($8,200): Just when it seemed like Vejmelka was possibly getting fatigued by his heavy workload, he's gone out and posted a 2.28 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last six outings. The Canucks rank bottom-10 in both goals and shots while comfortably last in GAA. That last stat points to the solid odds of Vejmelka earning a win.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Adrian Kempe, LOS vs. TOR ($6,700): Thanks to four goals through his last three matchups, Kempe is once again up to 30 goals. And during his last appearance, he exceeded 200 shots on the season. The Leafs have allowed the most shots, so Kempe should have opportunity to add to his totals.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. NYI ($5,600): Svechnikov should register his second 30-goal campaign as he's currently on 28 and has found the back of the net in each of the last three outings. I don't know about stacking against the Islanders given that they're fairly strong defensively with David Rittich a solid backup goalie. However, they're on the second day of a back-to-back where addiing a piece of the Carolina lineup makes sense.

Blake Coleman, CGY at ANA ($4,700): Coleman potted two goals on Thursday to put him at 19 overall. He previously got to 30, so we know he's solid for that category. Stacking a Flames line on the road isn't ideal as they're last in goals, yet the Ducks will be on their second straight night and sit bottom-four in GAA. So I'd like to add at least one Flame to my lineup.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Mammoth at Canucks

Logan Cooley (C - $4,200), Dylan Guenther (W - $6,500), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $2,500)

I've opted for this Mammoth line to add two hot players. And then given the matchup, perhaps the third one will get on the scoresheet while providing some bang for your buck. Vancouver enters Saturday ranked last in the league for GAA (3.81) and on the penalty kill (71.6 percent).

Only injuries have kept Cooley from building on last year's performance. He's still managed 22 goals through only 47 games, including five from the last three. Guenther is simply looking to add to this resume during this career campaign as he's notched 37 goals, 65 points, and 227 shots on net that are all career-highs. He's also provided 20 points with the extra man. I wish it were JJ Peterka rounding out this trio, but such is life. Yamamoto does have 10 goals and did produce two assists last time out.

Predators at Sharks

Matthew Wood (W - $2,900), Filip Forsberg (W - $7,600), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $4,500)

The Sharks are 31st in GAA with a bottom-eight mark in shots allowed and a subpar penalty kill. Nashville has rebounded from a slow start, so much so that they offer a couple lines worth considering for a stack. And I've selected this trio.

The 21-year-old rookie Wood has been a nice addition to the Predators with 16 goals and 12 assists and nine points from his last 14 outings. Nashville's all-time greatest goal scorer has quietly been producing as Forsberg has tallied 35 on 229 with 10 goals (plus 10 assists) through the last 16 matchups. Marchessault has never fully found his footing since joining the Preds, yet he's accumulated 12 points in the last 13 with a goal and assist on Thursday.

DEFENSEMEN

Dmitry Orlov, SAN vs. NAS ($3,500): I'm expecting a lot of offense in this matchup as both clubs rank bottom-five for GAA. Orlov is riding a four-game assist streak where he's totaled 33 points on the season which is the result of a lack of blueline competition and a lot of young offensive talent.

Brady Skjei, NAS at SAN ($3,200): It's a little late for Skjei's puck luck to turn around as he's still stuck on a 1.9 shooting percentage. However, he's still contributed seven points over his last 14 outings. The Sharks enter Saturday with a 3.51 GAA, so Skjei offers a decent chance to get a goal or assist.

Zayne Parekh, CGY at ANA ($3,100): Parekh has struggled during his brief NHL tenure, but to be fair he turned 20 in February. With an eye toward the future, the Flames can now let him figure things out as he goes along. There has been some recent promise as Parekh has picked up four points during his last seven matchups. The Ducks were recently where the Flames are now. And while they've significantly improved offensively, they still struggle to prevent goals as their 3.47 GAA would indicate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.