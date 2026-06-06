It felt like we were oh-so-close to the Golden Knights heading home with a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals, and then the Hurricanes turned it around to even it up. Vegas is still at home against Carolina on Saturday with the game starting at 8 p.m. EDT. With NHL DFS opportunities dwindling here in June, let's make the most of it!

On DraftKings, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. One player is your Captain, who earns 1.5 times the points but with an elevated salary. You could roster a goalie, though that's not advisable based on the first two matchups this series. So here's the lineup I selected.

CAPTAIN

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR at VGK ($11,700): As you'll see, my roster leans on Golden Knights while my Captain is a Cane. Carolina's top line has earned some scrutiny, so I opted to omit that trio. Ehlers skates with those three on a power play that notched two crucial goals during Game 2. He also accumulated 29 points while up a man this season while notching 10 from his last 10 outings and only three of those on the PP. And neither of Ehlers' goals in the series opener came with the extra man.

FLEX

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. CAR ($9,400): Ehlers isn't on a bargain salary, but was down far enough that the rest of my roster can include big names carrying sizable roles. That, of course, includes Marner. He hasn't scored a goal since the series against the Ducks, which may lead one to recall his regular-season performance. Marner has also delivered six assists through six appearances, including three versus the Canes.

Logan Stankoven, CAR at VGK ($8,600): My second - and final - Hurricane is the team's second-line center. Stankoven started the playoffs on fire before cooling down and then heating up again by recording five points from four outings with multiple shots during each game this series. And that last part is encouraging considering both teams are usually adept and preventing pucks on net.

Mark Stone, VGK vs. CAR ($7,400): Since returning from the latest injury, Stone's minutes have been heavier on power-play time. He hasn't seemed any worse for the wear with four points, eight shots, and three blocked shots in the last four matchups. And let's not forget Stone produced 73 points over 60 regular-season appearances.

Brett Howden, VGK vs. CAR ($6,600): I understand the impulse not to raise Howden's salary too much as he only managed 12 goals during the regular season. He's currently at 13 in the postseason, so I'll naturally take a chance on him at this valuation.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK vs. CAR ($5,400): Rounding out my roster with a first-line winger will do just fine. This was the second straight season Barbashev picked up 23 goals. He's added six of those in the playoffs to go with eight assists. He's also done well during the Final by notching two points, eight shots, and three blocked shots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.