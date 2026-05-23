In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Hurricanes were finally figured out as Montreal beat them 6-2. Can Carolina even the series? Or will the Habs take a commanding lead heading back home? Saturday's puck drops at 7 p.m. EDT.

It's time for another single-game NHL DFS contest slate. You have $50,000 in salary for six players. One is your Captain, who earns 1.5 the points with an elevated salary. You can roster a goalie, though Frederik Andersen allowed five goals in the opener and wasn't great during the regular season.

CAPTAIN

Jackson Blake, CAR vs. MON ($11,700): Andersen did let five past him Thursday, but don't overlook the fact that was on only 21 shots. And the Canes' elite defense has only conceded an average of 24.8 this postseason. Carolina will be at home for Game 2, so I wanted someone from that club as my Captain. Blake has racked up 11 playoff points. And while he was held off the scoresheet in the opener, he did direct four pucks on net. Making Blake my Captain made it easier to add some big names to this roster.

FLEX

Nick Suzuki, MON at CAR ($9,800): Suzuki notched 101 points over the regular season, so it's safe to say Montreal's offense goes through him. He tallied three assists and four shots in Game 1 to put him at 16 postseason points while producing at least three shots six times.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON at CAR ($9,400): Slafkovsky feels like a bit of a gamble as his playoff performances have been all-or-nothing. The opener was his third effort with three points contrasted by nine where he's gone scoreless. I feel like Slafkovsky is worth the risk as he isn't someone who's come out of nowhere like Alex Newhook or Brett Howden. After all, he's a first-overall pick who potted 30 goals this season.

Lane Hutson, MON at CAR ($7,600): I decided to go top-heavy with Canadiens as the Hurricanes could hold the Canadiens in check. But if anybody breaks through, odds are better it'll be the stars. Only three times during the playoffs has Hutson been held without a point. He's also been crucial to Montreal's power play at nine PPPs. And while Hutson is considered an offense-first blueliner, he's supplied 10 blocked shots from the last three outings.

Taylor Hall, CAR vs. MON ($7,000): Hall is now the "cagey veteran" who adds complementary offense, yet he's done that well for Carolina. He's also skating on the second line where he's registered 12 points and 24 shots this postseason. Hall also wasn't a slouch during the regular season as he managed 18 goals and 30 assists.

K'Andre Miller, CAR vs. MON ($4,400): With limited salary, I figured going with a player who'll be on the ice a lot. Miller has averaged 23:28 while contributing six assists. And if he gets a seventh at this salary, he's going to deliver for your DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.