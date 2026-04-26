The Ducks continue to pour on the goals against the Oilers, so a few of their players have been offered to be part of your Sunday DraftKings NHL DFS lineups.

We've got four Game 4s for the NHL on Sunday. That includes a matchup between the Avalanche and the Kings that could yield a sweep for Colorado. The first puck drops at 2 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There aren't really any significant on-the-fence injured players. The Sabres made the move to Alex Lyon for Game 3, and that worked out so he'll probably start on Sunday. I wonder if the Oilers will make a similar change, though I don't know if Tristan Jarry would really make much of a difference over Connor Ingram.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. BUF ($7,600): The Bruins were porous defensively during the regular season, yet Swayman repeatedly saved the day. The postseason version of him has faced 101 shots through three appearances where he's produced a .931 save percentage. Swayman will be at home on Sunday, and I like him as much as any goalie this side of Scott Wedgewood whose salary is $700 higher.

Anton Forsberg, LOS vs. COL ($7,300): Though the Kings could get swept, they haven't been getting routed. In fact, Forsberg has a 2.28 GAA and .922 save percentage this series. Since he performed great down the stretch, he now lists a 1.69/.938 line from his last 10 outings. The Avs boast a great offense, but haven't gotten to Forsberg too much so far while his salary is low enough where you can take a shot on LA getting their first win.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Martin Necas, COL at LOS ($7,400): Necas many only have one point this series, yet he racked 100 during the regular season. He also averaged 4:05 on the power play where he tallied 24 points. Though the Kings have been perfect on the penalty kill these playoffs, they finished 30th there over the campaign.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Ducks vs. Oilers

Mikael Granlund (C - $3,900), Beckett Sennecke (W - $3,900), Alex Killorn (W - $3,200)

As expected in a series between two talented offensive teams that also finished bottom-eight in GAA, there's been a lot of offense. And the Ducks have really been pouring the pucks into the net with 16 across three matchups. Even if the Oilers actually change their goalie, Tristan Jarry struggled to an .882 save percentage this year. I eventually opted for Anaheim's second line to stack.

Granlund picked up four points in Game 3, but also produced an assist during the opener. He also managed 14 points from the final 14 games of the regular season. Sennecke impressed as a rookie with 60 points, though hasn't been as productive of late while finding the back of the net on Friday and supplying at least four shots twice this series. Killorn has been locked in the last couple of outings with a goal in each while contributing two assists in Game 2 and seven shots overall. He also ended the regular season with five goals and five assists from his last 15.

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. EDM ($4,700): LaCombe is on a six-game scoring streak. He's also notched multiple points from each of the last two games. Edmonton posted a 3.23 GAA on the season, so I expect another high-scoring affair on Sunday, which bodes well for the Duck who logs the most ice time.

Jake Walman, EDM at ANA ($3,400): Let's not forget that for all of Edmonton's issues with goal prevention, Anaheim finished the campaign with a 3.51 GAA. They've also allowed four goals in all three games this series. Walman has notched three assists so far to go with five shots, so there's definite DFS potential by selecting him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.