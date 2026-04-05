Happy Easter (if you're celebrating)! Sunday's got four NHL games starting at 5 p.m. EDT or later. There's no need to hunt for my DFS recommendations - they're right here.

SLATE PREVIEW

As the NHL has embraced large Saturday schedules, only one of the eight teams isn't on their second straight day as the Blues will be visiting the Avalanche.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. WAS ($7,300): The Rangers opted to start Jonathan Quick against the Red Wings on Saturday, and it worked because Detroit's collapsing and there's no beauty in this world. That leaves Shesterkin with his .912 save percentage and 2.53 GAA to start at home Sunday. The Capitals are average on offense at 15th in goals per game, so the matchup isn't too bad.

Jordan Binnington, STL at COL ($6,900): I know, it's Colorado. But when I saw Binnington's salary - the lowest of anyone listed who's not a third-string goalie - I decided he was worth a shot. Playing for Canada may have given him a spark as he's since posted a 1.74 GAA and .925 save percentage. The Avs were also in action on Saturday, so you never know what could happen.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Dylan Holloway, STL at COL ($7,500): It's the same premise as recommending Binnington. St. Louis is the lone Sunday team that didn't also play on Saturday. On top of that, Holloway has been red-hot with 19 points and 50 shots from his last 15 games.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Hurricanes at Senators

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,000), Seth Jarvis (W - $6,800), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $5,700)

Power-play minutes tend to be easier on the legs while shorthanded work is usually tougher. The Sens maintain the 30th-ranked penalty kill. These three all participates on Carolina's top man-advantage. I'd stack this trio and hope for a few cracks on that unit.

Aho has registered 19 points over his last 16 outings, including eight PPPs. For the third straight season, Jarvis has reached 30 goals. It's also has second with at least 20 power-play points after 20 last year. Svechnikov is closing in on a 30-goal campaign while nearing 30 points with the extra man.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at OTT ($4,900): Gostisbehere logs a substantial amount of his minutes on the power play, which has been the basis for his entire NHL career and he's currently on 17 PPPs through 50 games. And as noted, Ottawa comes in with the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR vs. WAS ($4,100): The Rangers get a bit of a boost from being at home for both of their back-to-back and from starting early on Saturday. Gavrikov supplied an assist Saturday as he also did during the previous matchup. Charlie Lindgren looks to be in line for his first start in a while and has produced an .886 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.