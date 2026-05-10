The two NHL series on Sunday are the ones that have felt the closest to being competitive, though that's fluctuated on a game-to-game basis. There are two matchups with the first puck dropping at 7 p.m. EDT. Here are my NHL DFS lineup recommendations. And Happy Mother's Day!

SLATE PREVIEW

I don't think Montreal putting four goals past Alex Lyon will lead to a change in net for Buffalo. As for Vegas's injury situation, Mark Stone didn't finish Game 3 and doesn't exactly have a sterling track record of being healthy. I'll also note the Canadiens-Sabres series is moving up to Montreal for Sunday.

GOALIE

Jakub Dobes, MON vs. BUF ($8,000): After slipping up during the series opener, Dobes bounced back on Friday with 29 saves on 30 shots and now lists a 2.14 GAA and .917 save percentage during the postseason. With the series shifting to Montreal and with Dobes being the home netminder, I'll go with him for DFS purposes.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Troy Terry, ANA vs. VGK ($5,700): Though the Ducks are coming off a rough home loss, Terry picked up an assist for the second straight game. He's now delivered 10 points and 21 shots during the playoffs, with only one of those points coming on the power play. That's fine as Vegas has been excellent at killing penalties while so far yielding an average of 29.0 shots.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Golden Knights at Ducks

William Karlsson (C - $3,100), Mitch Marner (W - $6,600), Brett Howden (W - $4,100)

The Ducks carried a bottom-five GAA in the regular season. And things haven't changed since as they've struggled to a 3.44. With Stone banged up, this Vegas line features two red-hot forwards.

Karlsson was out for a while, but joined the team for this series. He eventually moved up the lineup and now has two productive wings to work with. To that end, he notched an assist and two shots in Game 3. Marner potted a hat-trick on Friday while tallying multiple points from three of his last four outings. Maybe Howden really is a playoff performer as he's accumulated eight points in his last six, though I'll also note his 54.5 shooting percentage over that stretch.

DEFENSEMAN

Noah Dobson, MON vs. BUF ($4,300): Like Karlsson, Dobson also recently came back and looks to be back on track after Game 2 where he produced an assist, five shots, and five blocked shots. While the Sabres have been stingier this postseason, they entered bottom-10 in shots allowed.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.