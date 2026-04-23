Thursday has three games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. ET, one at 7:30 p.m. ET and one at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado is the biggest favorite on the Moneyline. Ottawa (vs. Carolina) and Boston (vs. Buffalo) are also favored. The Over/Under for Sabres-Bruins is 6.0 goals, while the other two matchups are expected to yield 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, COL at LAK ($8,200): Wedgewood has stopped 24 shots while allowing only one goal in each of the first two games against the Kings in the opening round of the playoffs. He also ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak, where he allowed one goal or fewer in each outing.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at OTT ($7,800): Andersen has also carried over some momentum from the conclusion of the regular season. He stopped 49 of 52 shots in his final two outings of the 2025-26 campaign, and he has started the playoffs by stopping 59 of 61 shots in a pair of victories.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Morgan Geekie, BOS vs. BUF ($5,200): Geekie has lit the lamp in each of the first two games of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Sabres. He also has two assists and three shots on net. Including the end of the regular season, Geekie has seven goals and nine points in his past six outings.

Alex Tuch, BUF at BOS ($6,100): Tuch has filled the stat sheet in Round 1 with one goal, two helpers, seven shots, 13 hits and one block through two outings. Dating back to the regular season, he has five goals and nine points in his eight appearances.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at LAK ($4,900): Landeskog netted a goal and had four shots on target in Game 2 against the Kings on Tuesday. He has plenty of bang-for-the-buck potential if he remains hot in Los Angeles on Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes at Senators

Logan Stankoven (C - $4,600), Taylor Hall (W - $4,300), Jackson Blake (W - $4,200)

Stankoven wrapped up the regular season with seven goals and 11 points in eight games. He has remained productive in the playoffs, supplying two goals, one assist and 11 shots through two contests. Hall was also hot down the stretch, collecting three goals and five assists in six games, before registering one goal, two helpers and nine shots to open the postseason. Blake has also been all over the scoresheet in April, contributing 10 assists, 11 points and 17 shots in nine appearances. That includes three helpers and four shots on goal in two playoff matches.

Carolina's second line remains a great value play for Thursday's slate.

Bruins vs. Sabres

Viktor Arvidsson (W - $4,600), Pavel Zacha (C - $4,400), Casey Mittelstadt (W - $3,200)

Arvidsson scored two goals on five shots in Game 2 against Buffalo on Tuesday. Zacha also found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Sabres, while Mittelstadt provided two assists.

Boston's second line has plenty of bang-for-the-buck upside if the trio has a repeat performance in Game 3 on Thursday.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at BOS ($6,500): Dahlin has one assist, eight shots on goal and one blocked shot through two games this postseason. He picked up an assist and six shots in Tuesday's Game 2 defeat. Dahlin amassed 12 goals and 40 points in 38 road appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.

Owen Power, BUF at BOS ($3,200): Power has chipped in an assist in each of his first two NHL playoff outings. He also has five shots on goal and one block during that span. Going back to the regular season, he has five helpers, six shots and four blocks in his last four appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.