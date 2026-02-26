NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26

Thursday has 12 games scheduled, including six at 7:00 p.m. ET, three at 8:00 p.m. ET, one at 9:00 p.m. ET, one at 10:00 p.m. ET and one at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Nashville (vs. Chicago), Florida (vs. Toronto), Colorado (vs. Minnesota), Montreal (vs. NY Islanders) and Carolina (vs. Tampa Bay) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Blue Jackets-Bruins, Lightning-Hurricanes, Maple Leafs-Panthers, Wild-Avalanche, Flames-Sharks and Oilers-Kings is 6.5 goals. The Islanders-Canadiens, Red Wings-Senators and Blackhawks-Predators matchups anticipate there being 6.0 goals, while the remainder of the contests are expected to yield 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, PIT vs. NJD ($8,200): Skinner made 28 saves in a 4-1 win over New Jersey on Jan. 8. The Devils dropped a 2-1 decision to Buffalo on Wednesday in the first half of the team's back-to-back situation. The Penguins have the benefit of being the rested team in Thursday's matchup.

Joseph Woll, TOR at FLA ($7,000): The Maple Leafs will also play for the second time in two nights against a rested opponent, but Woll is an intriguing value option for Thursday's slate. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Panthers this season while making 56 saves on 58 shots. Woll won two straight games before the Olympic break, surrendering only four goals on 40 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artemi Panarin, LAK vs. EDM ($7,400): Panarin had two assists and three shots on goal in his Los Angeles debut against Vegas on Wednesday. The Kings lost 6-4 and could be involved in another high-scoring matchup versus an Edmonton team that lost 6-5 to Anaheim on Wednesday.

Lucas Raymond, DET at OTT ($5,600): Raymond has a discounted price after failing to reach the scoresheet in four of five games before the Olympic break. However, he was productive for Sweden at the tournament, registering eight assists and nine points in five games. Raymond also has two goals on five shots in two previous outings against the Senators this campaign.

Matthew Knies, TOR at FLA ($4,200): Knies has multipoint efforts in each of his last two outings. He has earned one goal and one assist on both occasions, including Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Knies has one goal, two points and four shots in two previous contests against the Panthers this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sharks vs. Flames

Macklin Celebrini (C - $9,200), Will Smith (W - $5,700), Kiefer Sherwood (W - $3,500)

Celebrini has emerged as a superstar talent this season, and his success carried over to the international stage with Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has two goals, four points and 15 shots in three games against Calgary this season. Smith had three goals, eight points and 17 shots on net in six games before the Olympic break. Sherwood logged 17:39 of ice time in his San Jose debut against Colorado on Feb. 4. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if he can reach the scoresheet.

San Jose's top line is a solid blend of offensive potential and value, while Celebrini is a solid choice to build around for Thursday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at LAK ($7,300): Bouchard has compiled five goals, 17 points, 34 shots on target and nine blocked shots across his last eight appearances. He has four multipoint performances during that stretch, including one goal and one assist in Wednesday's loss to the Ducks. He had two helpers in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings on Jan. 10.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. SEA ($4,000): Faulk collected eight assists, including two on the power play, in eight games heading into the Olympic break. He added 16 shots on goal and eight blocked shots during that span. Faulk has bang for the buck potential if his offensive surge continues. He also has three goals and seven points in 11 previous appearances against the Kraken.

